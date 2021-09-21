Tuesday, September 21, 2021
HomeNewsChainalysis data: Bitcoin no inflation hedge
News

Chainalysis data: Bitcoin no inflation hedge

By Hasan Sheikh
0
34




Data from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis suggests that Bitcoin (BTC) may not be the inflation protection that many people seem to see in it.

“At the moment we cannot prove a statistically significant correlation between inflation in the US and the Bitcoin exchange rate. But we know that many people invest in Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation,” said Kim Grauer, Head of Research at Chainalysis, on August 31 told Cointelegraph about the current inflation in the US and its impact on Bitcoin.

US inflation has been a hotly debated topic for the past year or two. In June, US inflation was said to have reached levels not seen in over a decade.




Inflation in other countries was much worse than in the United States. In Venezuela, inflation was about 10,000,000 percent in 2019. Interest in digital assets grew at the same time.

“We also know that people in other countries that have suffered from greater currency inflation or devaluation, such as Venezuela and Nigeria, use cryptocurrencies as a store of value,” Grauer added.

Bitcoin is often viewed as a store of value in the crypto industry, although events like the price drop in early 2021 cast doubt on that narrative.


Previous articleLeonardo DiCaprio: Multi-year mega-deal with Apple
Next articleWedding: Meryl Streep’s daughter has married
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv