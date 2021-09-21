Chainalysis data: Bitcoin no inflation hedge

Data from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis suggests that Bitcoin (BTC) may not be the inflation protection that many people seem to see in it.

“At the moment we cannot prove a statistically significant correlation between inflation in the US and the Bitcoin exchange rate. But we know that many people invest in Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation,” said Kim Grauer, Head of Research at Chainalysis, on August 31 told Cointelegraph about the current inflation in the US and its impact on Bitcoin.

US inflation has been a hotly debated topic for the past year or two. In June, US inflation was said to have reached levels not seen in over a decade.









Inflation in other countries was much worse than in the United States. In Venezuela, inflation was about 10,000,000 percent in 2019. Interest in digital assets grew at the same time.

“We also know that people in other countries that have suffered from greater currency inflation or devaluation, such as Venezuela and Nigeria, use cryptocurrencies as a store of value,” Grauer added.

Bitcoin is often viewed as a store of value in the crypto industry, although events like the price drop in early 2021 cast doubt on that narrative.