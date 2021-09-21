Celebrity News: Emma Watson Isn’t Single Panorama

“Only” nine years younger

Keanu Reeves has a new girlfriend: artist Alexandra Grant, 46. With her gray hair, the woman in her mid-40s actually looks like her mid-40s. Actually no news, but apparently a revolution for Hollywood. And the actor is now being celebrated on social networks for not dating a 20-year-old model, but an adult woman. Who is “only” nine years younger than him. Serious? Serious!

Incidentally, it’s the first time in almost 20 years that Reeves has appeared on the red carpet with a woman. The background is quite tragic: Reeves’ last publicly known relationship was with US actress Jennifer Syme. After the couple’s daughter was born dead in 1999, the love broke. Syme died in an accident a year and a half later.

Satisfied as a single

Open detailed view Happy single: actress Emma Watson. (Photo: dpa)

For some it’s horror, others only really blossom when they don’t have a partner. Emma Watson is apparently one of the latter. Even if she lives the whole thing with a certain pragmatism. The British actress and UN ambassador for women and girls’ rights gained a new relationship status five months before her 30th birthday: self-partnered, she told the British Vogue. “I always thought to myself: what is the fuss about turning 30? But as soon as I was 29, it started.”

She felt stressed because she suddenly noticed all the subliminal questions around her, about wedding, children, building a house. It all felt like a lot of pressure to the actress. Your solution to this is something that is also advisable to people in partnership: First get on with yourself. It took a while, but now she is happy to be with herself. Watson, best known for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, hasn’t had a steady partner for two years.

With if, without but

Open detailed view Gives educational tips: Dieter Bohlen.

As a juror, Dieter Bohlen is known as someone who likes to talk to the next generation of stars. When it comes to his children, the music producer prefers “if” and “then”. So the carrot and the stick. He recently revealed how he is raising his two youngest children (6 and 8). If they wanted a present, he would say, for example: “If you go swimming today and the swimming instructor tells me that you were really, really great, then I can imagine that the present might be there tomorrow. And then give full throttle. “









Bohlen, who has been a juror for “Deutschland sucht den Superstar” for 16 seasons, also draws lessons from the upbringing of his older children Marc (34), Marvin (30) and Marielin (29). He had always encouraged them a lot, today he is more relaxed. “Be happy with what you really want,” said Bohlen.

The ex is the best

Open detailed view Retired dream couple: Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson at an appearance in 2012. (Photo: dpa)

When their love became known, it was the greatest thing for the fans of Twilight: Their great heroes Bella Swan and vampire Edward Cullen made a somewhat strange couple not only in the books and films, but also in real life. The relationship between actors Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson went on for almost five years, with some ups and downs, then ended in 2013.

Since then, Stewart has had some relationships with both men and women. She describes herself as neither heterosexual nor homosexual nor bisexual, because she doesn’t like drawers, she told the US radio station Sirius XM. Pattinson, on the other hand, still likes her very much: he is “the best”. Accusations that the two had only staged their love, for example to sell the films better, she called “bizarre”. On the contrary: Apparently, although the relationship has been over for six years, she is still attached to Pattinson. The first great love is the most beautiful, regardless of whether you are a celebrity or not.

Believably in love

Open detailed view Too credible: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. (Photo: dpa)

They would definitely be a nice couple, the fans agree on that. And Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper did indeed get close: Only in the reissue of the music film “A Star is Born” (2018), in which the two (extremely convincingly) played the beginning of a love. And then again, at the Academy Awards in February, when the 33-year-old and the 44-year-old performed the film’s song “Shallow” live together on a grand piano in front of a global audience.

The looks they exchanged, the familiarity they both exuded, and the fact that Bradley Cooper separated from his partner a little later triggered a wave of speculation among the media and fans as to whether the two were having a secret romance or not . Nobody was surprised that Cooper, as one of the most successful actors of our time, conveyed the flirtation convincingly. Now, however, the musician Lady Gaga also praised herself in an interview with the magazine Cubit herself – because of the acting she did: “The press is very silly,” she said. “I mean, we made a love story together. Of course we wanted people to believe we were in love.”