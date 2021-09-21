Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Celebrities: Britney Spears is back on Instagram – Panorama

By Arjun Sethi
FILE PHOTO: Premiere of 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' in Los Angeles
(Photo: Mario Anzuoni / Reuters)

Britney Spears, 39, American pop singer and social media addict, has done it again. Just a week after announcing her withdrawal from Instagram, she has already become active again. “I’m back again,” wrote the singer. She wrote about two photos of herself with a serious expression on her face: “Some photos from my weekend trip, on which I celebrated my engagement.” Her fiancé Sam Asghari cannot be seen in the pictures. She explained her quick return to Instagram by saying that she had not been able to stand it for long without the platform.

Princess Märtha Louise turns 50
(Photo: Stian Lysberg Solum / dpa)

Martha Louise, 49, Norwegian princess, prepares to grow old by hiking. “What a wonderful way to charge the batteries before my big day,” she wrote on Instagram ahead of her 50th birthday this Wednesday and posted a selfie of herself in the mountains. The main speculation in the press was whether she would celebrate with her partner, the shaman Durek Verrett, 46. Namely, he lives in the USA, the Corona imponderables had recently forced the two to distance themselves. Märtha Louise is the oldest child of Harald V and Queen Sonja, both 84.




Oldest twins in Japan
(Photo: Guinness World Records / dpa)

Umeno Sumiyama and Koume Kodama, both 107, sisters from Japan, entered the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s oldest living identical twins. On September 1, the two were 107 years and 300 days old, breaking the previous record of the Japanese sisters Kin Narita and Gin Kanie, which they had set at 107 years and 175 days. Sumiyama (left in the picture) and Kodama often joked about surviving the previous record holders, according to their families. The twins, affectionately known as “Kin-san” and “Gin-san”, who died about 20 years ago, were considered national heroines in Japan with their old age and their sense of humor, and had achieved fame throughout the world through numerous television appearances.

Kevin Bacon
(Photo: Alexander Heinl / dpa)

Kevin Bacon, 63, American actor, made a find while washing clothes. On Instagram he posted a photo of black lace panties lying on a dryer with the words “I Herz KB”, meaning “I love Kevin Bacon”, made of rhinestones. “Sometimes doing laundry can be fun and surprising,” he wrote. He didn’t reveal who the panties belong to. Bacon has been married to actress Kyra Sedgwick since 1988.

Actress Naomie Harris
(Photo: Matt Crossick / dpa)

Naomie Harris, 45, English actress, likes to be Miss Moneypenny. She feels it is a privilege to play the role of secretary in the latest “James Bond” film “No Time to Die”. “It’s a role I’ve always wanted to play and that meant a lot to me,” she told Times Radio. It is very important that a black woman like herself is “such an intelligent and capable woman”. That could inspire other young women.



Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
