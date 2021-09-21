CDU motivates itself with “Wolf of Wall Street” for the federal election – and earns a lot of ridicule

The election campaign for the 2021 federal election is entering the hot phase. The CDU wants to motivate itself with a Hollywood video.

Berlin – The federal election 2021 * is imminent and the election campaign is entering the home straight. In surveys, the SPD * with Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz * is currently ahead of the Union. CDU * top candidate Armin Laschet * was aggressive at the CSU party conference in Nuremberg. Laschet also attacked Olaf Scholz in the TV triall.

Federal election 2021: CDU motivates itself with a speech by a fraudster

The CDU is apparently also trying to motivate its members for the hot phase of the election campaign. On Sunday evening (September 12th, 2021) the party showed its supporters a motivational video from the Hollywood film “Wolf of Wall Street” *. In the excerpt, Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio *, speaks to his employees. Belfort motivates its employees to continue the criminal business.

Here is the entire video, posted by a CDU employee (and then deleted again) pic.twitter.com/Y1SkHA7a3H – Felix Dachsel (@xileffff) September 12, 2021

The CDU subtitled the scene with its own text. “We overtake the Sozen”, it is written there. “And on September 26th it says: Smurfed, dear Olaf!” The text also calls on the election campaigners to show unity and determination. The party also dreams of an election victory by 100,000 votes.









CDU reaps criticism for motivational video for the federal election campaign

Paul Schäfer, press spokesman for the CDU Saxony, shared the motivational video from “Wolf of Wall Street” on Twitter, but deleted it again. Felix Dachsel, Vice editor-in-chief, had already saved the scene and shared it on the social network. The video didn’t go down well there. The CDU received criticism.

“So the party thinks a fraudster is great who brought in small investors $ 200 million. You don’t have to know more about the party, ”wrote blogger Thomas Knüwer. The criticism of Spiegel journalist Anton Rainer is similar: “The @CDU

is looking for a role model two weeks before the election and finds: A stock fraudster with multiple criminal records, drug user and money launderer who has brought thousands of small investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars. ”

Federal election 2021: “Wolf of Wall Street” video in the CDU election campaign causes ridicule

“Everyone has the role models that suit them,” scoffed another Twitter user. The journalist Alexander Demling alluded to the scandals of the Union parties in a tweet: “In the mask and Azerbaijan party #CDU the Wolf of Wall Street is an inspirational speaker #Laschet”. Moderator Micky Beisenherz also alluded to the Union’s corruption scandals: “Great message, even for a party shaken by corruption, to show this film of all things, which is about structural shit.” (Max Schäfer) * fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA