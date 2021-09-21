Career, marriage, media, Tom Cruise

Did you know already… Lily Collins mourns the British accent

Actress Nicole Kidman (54) speaks self-critically about the time when her marriage to Tom Cruise distracted from her career.

Self-inflicted distraction

The Australian married the Hollywood superstar (‘Top Gun’) in 1990. They were the dream couple of the ’90s, and it seemed that the media was more into gossip than watching the later Oscar-winning films. “I was young. I must have offered it,” said the mother of four self-critically in an interview with ‘Harper’s Bazaar’. “I’ve become a little more cautious, but I try to be as open as possible. That’s the way I want to live.” Twenty years have passed, has anything changed? “I’m more vigilant at times. I’ve been hurt too, but I still prefer to approach others with warmth rather than prickly.”

Nicole Kidman found love

In any case, the failed marriage with Tom Cruise did not lead to her wanting to close herself off from love. In 2005 she fell in love with the musician Keith Urban (53) married him and had two daughters with him. “My husband told me that when we met and he asked me what my heart felt like, I must have said ‘open’.” For the singer she was the right person and he didn’t want to risk this love. So far he hasn’t, because Nicole Kidman still looks very much in love with her husband – she is to be granted it.

