Cardi B works with Offset during daughter Kulture’s birthday party

The “I Like It” rapper threw a birthday party for her three year old daughter and stole the show from Kulture.

Cardi B grew up in a poor family, earned her living as a stripper and finally managed to jump. With her track “Bodak Yellow” she became famous in the summer of 2018, made it to the top of the US charts as the first female rapper with a solo number and finally cashed in. The New Yorker bought her mother a house even before she released her number one debut album, “Invasion of Privacy” and confirmed her first pregnancy.

Kulture was born on July 10, 2018 and has had all wishes read from their eyes ever since. Or is Cardi B fulfilling those dreams herself instead of listening to her daughter’s? For example, for the third birthday of her child, she threw an XXL party in New York, had husband Offset with her and gave Kulture a diamond-studded necklace. However, the three-year-old didn’t seem to be really enthusiastic about this gift …

In keeping with the XXL party and the incredibly expensive gift, Cardi B and Offset turned night into day and apparently celebrated more than the birthday child.

Cardi at the start and end of Kultures birthday is exactly how I picture me doing motherhood pic.twitter.com/l1FCnRyPP5





One scene in particular was remembered by her fans: While Cardi B is currently expecting her second child from the Migos member, the couple not only cuddled on the dance floor, but also took care of one or two Twerk interludes:

Do those scenes belong to a three-year-old’s birthday party? For Cardi B, the question seems to be superfluous, after all, she is already planning a stripper talk with her daughter and wants to ensure that Kulture will one day earn its own money and not have to be “groped by ni ** as”.

“I’ll tell her everything – just everything and tell her, ‘You have a choice. I could support you and I could pamper you when you go to college. Or you want to be independent, then continue like this. ‘ It just so happens that when you’re a teen and 18, 19 years old and can’t get a job that pays you more than $ 200 a week, you can easily become a stripper. I did it because I had no other choice. You will have your ass groped by nicks who have less money than you and are less educated than you. They will, however, feel better than you because they feel that you need them. Do you want to live like this This is how I will talk to my child ”, Cardi B explained in an interview with the British“ The Guardian ”and hopes that she will be able to“ open her eyes ”to Kulture as soon as she is old enough for that conversation.