Bundestag election: the partners of the chancellor candidates in the style check

Susanne Laschet



Susanne and Armin Laschet with their son Johannes at an evening event in Aachen Source: picture alliance / Eventpress

Visually reminiscent of …

… a resolute matriarch who has the right Tupperware jar for every dish. The hearty thing is: While Laschet’s son Johannes aka “Joe” tries laboriously as a fashion influencer to bring Italian flair to Germany, his parents look like satisfied people around the 60s in this country – like people who are in the local area The department store has been served by the same saleswoman for decades, because Moni has a good look when you need an outfit “for good”. Susanne Laschet (59) summed up her relationship to fashion as follows: “As a little dog that runs well, I’m definitely not good. The main thing is that the hairstyle is right and the nails are painted – that’s not mine. “

What is she doing in life?

Susanne Laschet has three grown children and is a bookseller by profession. She worked in the literature departments of various bookstores in Aachen and Bonn, and now she’s more like a second Elke Heidenreich and tries every opportunity to encourage people to read. As the “mother of the state” of North Rhine-Westphalia, she holds back in public, although she has taken on some representative charity tasks, for example she is the patron of the mother’s recovery organization.

Your mission:

Convey joy in books. After all, literature is still the best means of escaping from the stressful everyday life, Susanne Laschet probably knows that herself only too well. During an appearance at Bettina Böttinger in December 2020, she was at least annoyed by the constant phone call from home office Armin: “Sometimes I don’t know where to leave.” Well, if her husband should move into the Chancellery in Berlin, Susanne Laschet will have it again more space and time for yourself at home in Aachen.

Found in the Internet:

Susanne Laschet keeps up with the times – and has her own podcast called “lesen.Lauschen.Laschet “. In the first episode, she discusses a political satire: Clemens Berger’s “The President” is about a police officer who has to step in as a double for Ronald Reagan when he doesn’t feel like having time or inclination for troublesome appointments such as parties and mall openings. Original sound from the podcast: “There are various famous people who get themselves doppelgangers.” So, Laschet’s son Joe is already considered Ryan Gosling light – could a lookalike be found for Armin if necessary?

Best sentence:

A realistic attitude towards love: “We haven’t found anything better, both of them, that’s just the way it is.” (“Kölner Treff”, December 30, 2020)

Britta Ernst

Britta Ernst and Olaf Scholz at the 2017 Golden Camera award ceremony in Hamburg Source: picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress

Visually reminiscent of …

… a deputy headmaster with an alternate touch (subjects: social studies and sports) that students always find a little more likeable than the pinched Direx. Britta Ernst can usually be seen in the tried and tested combination blazer and t-shirt, and sneakers too. Around her neck she wears handcrafted necklaces that look a bit like souvenirs from the favorite holiday destination (Ernst and her husband like to spend their holidays in the Allgäu). And when things need to be fancier, the 60-year-old prefers to appear in the Hanseatic can-do-nothing-go-wrong classic: navy blue.

What is she doing in life?

Politics. Britta Ernst was active in Hamburg’s citizenship for many years until she had to withdraw from state politics because her husband became mayor. What she liked only mediocre: “In no area is it right that changes in one partner are accompanied by the renunciation of the other,” she wrote at the time. Ernst is now Minister of Education in Brandenburg and has been President of the Conference of Ministers of Education since 2021. In this position, of course, she had a lot to do in the pandemic year; Whenever it came up to the question of whether children were still learning something in the hackles about school closings and digital lessons, Britta Ernst had to publicly calm her parents’ minds and assert that the “digital transformation” in German schools really offered many opportunities, even if face-to-face lessons never … well, you know the lyre.

Your mission:

Make sure that children learn something. A noble assignment that is reminiscent of another first lady, namely Jill Biden. And take care of Olaf Scholz, who obviously does not get along well in everyday life without female supervision: In an interview he stated that without Britta he would probably be a different person, for example she motivated him to do sports. Despite all the care, Britta Ernst does not forget her own goals: women are always well advised to maintain their independence, she once said.

Found in the Internet:

On Instagram, Ernst mainly shares photo collages from her appearances in school halls and sports festivals, explaining in long captions what she did there and why it was so important. As a citizen you can at least see what elected MPs do all day long.

Best sentence:

“A daycare center can be the nursery of democracy!” (Instagram, August 19, 2021)

Daniel Holefleisch

Annalena Baerbock and Daniel Holefleisch have been married since 2007 Source: picture alliance / Eva Oertwig / SCHROEWIG

Visually reminiscent of …

… Jürgen Klopp. The resemblance to the brown and gray stubble was so striking, at least in earlier years, that in 2011 he gave WELT a detailed interview about his life as a “Green Kloppo”. He is really often confused with the football coach in everyday life, reported Holefleisch at the time – “especially when I have a three-day beard”. Just like the prominent double, Holefleisch can switch from the sporty sloppy look to the sleek evening ensemble without any problems – in current photos he shows the distinguished with a bow tie and tuxedo manly man at the side of his wife.

What is he doing in life?

The 48-year-old was active in the Greens for a long time, more precisely in party communication. He is now a lobbyist at the Deutsche Post DHL Group. When asked about the candidacy for chancellor, Holefleisch had, according to his wife, the “right of veto”, but he encouraged her in the plan – and since then he has been taking care of the two five and nine year old daughters. Should Annalena Baerbock move into the Chancellor’s office, Holefleisch will do the housework completely, at least that’s what it is planned. It’s probably better that way: A lobbyist job is actually incompatible with the political plans of the Greens to want to regulate this professional field more closely in the future.

also read opinion Plea for Baerbock

His mission:

Make every net feminist’s wildest dreams of equal rights come true – as a first husband who spares his wife by making sandwiches for the children and serving parents’ evenings while she stirs up the politics of the old, white men.

Found in the Internet:

Has Holefleisch forgotten the password for his Instagram account with the playful Denglish name @getmeat? It has been idle since the beginning of 2020. Everything that was published before falls under the category of 40-plus Internet experiments with loads of hashtags (#berlin #klasik (sic) #lauesommernacht) and a touch of Alman humor. For example, you can see a photo of a “(K) ow stop” sign, signed with the words “Love is the answer …”. So the man has a sense of romance. How nice.

Best sentence:

“It gets funny when the taxi driver wants to take a photo with me in front of his car at the end of the journey.” (WELT, September 16, 2011)

