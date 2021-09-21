Bundestag election: ++ Scholz attacks Union because of energy policy ++



Live blog



Status: 21.09.2021 2:15 p.m.

SPD Chancellor candidate Scholz accuses the Union of failure in industrial policy. Union candidate Laschet, on the other hand, warns the FDP against a coalition with the SPD and the Greens. All developments in the live blog.

Green in front among children and young people

Laschet criticizes the setting of topics in TV trials

Habeck sees the SPD as the “problem bear” in climate protection

2:15 p.m. “Hang the Greens” posters must be taken down Election posters for the right-wing extremist party “Der III. Weg” with the inscription “Hang the Greens” must be taken down. That was decided by the Saxon Higher Administrative Court (OVG) in Bautzen. The poster fulfills the offense of sedition and is “capable of disturbing the public peace by inciting hatred and by attacking the human dignity of the members of the Greens”. The OVG thus overturned a different ruling by the Chemnitz Administrative Court. Last week this had decided that identical posters in the Saxon town of Zwickau could be left at a distance of at least 100 meters from those of the Greens. The city of Zwickau had previously ordered that the posters had to be taken down. File number: 6 B 360/21

1:56 p.m. Final spurt of the election campaign – SSW wants to go to the Bundestag The Südschleswigsche Voters’ Association (SSW) in northern Schleswig-Holstein has started the final spurt of the election campaign. The SSW is participating in a federal election for the first time in 60 years and has a good chance of winning a mandate. This means that eight parties could be represented in the new Bundestag. It is possible for the SSW to move in because the five percent hurdle in the federal election – as in state elections – does not apply to it. In July the Federal Electoral Committee granted the SSW the legal status of a party belonging to a national minority. But even if the five percent hurdle does not apply, the SSW – as in state elections – has to win so many votes that it is entitled to a seat according to the calculation process. For the SSW it would be a return to the Bundestag after a very long time. In 1949, Hermann Clausen was the only member to date to enter parliament for one legislative period. The party has not stood in elections for the federal parliament since 1961.

1:52 p.m. Mail stray creates a lot of cheerfulness An e-mail stray from Hamburg’s SPD district chairman Ole Thorben Buschhüter has made the district of Oldenfelde famous throughout Germany. Because of an error in the SPD’s e-mail system, an invitation to a district assembly in a senior citizens ‘facility of the workers’ welfare was not only sent to the local comrades, but to all 400,000 members nationwide. That created a lot of hilarity on social media. Buschhüter himself took it with humor: “Our district assembly next Tuesday is met with great interest. Are planning to move to the Volksparkstadion,” he tweeted. Oldenfelde is located in the northeast of the Hanseatic city and belongs to Hamburg’s most populous district of Rahlstedt in the Wandsbek district.

1:24 p.m. Laschet: “Current aggression is not good for the country” Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet thanked him for the “cross-party solidarity” after strangers in Cologne alienated a CDU election poster with his likeness. It then showed Laschet with the addition: “Shot for Germany”. “We are noticing an aggression at the moment that is not doing the country any good,” said Laschet. “I am grateful that there was cross-party solidarity, that it was said that a threshold has been crossed, that we are all together.” If violence and murder were threatened, all other democrats would have to protect whoever was attacked, Laschet said. He is also happy that a court has now ruled that the saying “Hang the Greens” is illegal.

12:58 pm Ifo: New federal government inherits “fragile recovery” According to Ifo boss Clemens Fuest, the new federal government will face difficult economic times. You will inherit a “fragile recovery”, says the economist at the Munich press club. There is no risk of a relapse into a new crisis. In the medium term, however, there are major challenges in Germany, particularly with regard to demography and employment. “The tailwind from the past decade” then turns into headwind. That will depress the growth rates. “It is the task of politics to work against it.” In particular, it is important to improve training.

11:36 a.m. Scholz accuses Union of failure in energy policy SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz accuses the Union, and in particular Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier, of failure in industrial policy. For years the Union had denied that there would be a massively increasing demand for electricity due to the restructuring of industry towards climate neutrality, said Scholz at an election campaign event in Wolfsburg. Altmaier then meekly announced the opposite at a press conference in the summer: “In the end there was a mumbling sentence: We need more electricity.” Every year, Hamburg’s electricity needs are added again. Anyone who was wrong on this important question for industry is a danger for the business location.

11:03 am Habeck: SPD is “often problematic” when it comes to climate protection Green co-leader Robert Habeck emphasizes in a “world” interview commonalities with the SPD. “There is a political closeness from history. But the SPD was also often a problem, in all the political discussions for the future and especially with climate protection.” There will also be talks with other parties after the general election. The aim is to implement as much of the Greens’ content as possible.

11:00 o’clock





Laschet praises cooperation with CSU boss Söder Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet feels sufficiently supported in the election campaign by CSU leader Markus Söder and his party. “We are sister parties. Siblings fight sometimes, but when it comes down to it, they stand together,” Laschet told the “Passauer Neue Presse” and the “Donaukurier” about the relationship between the CDU and the CSU. He rarely experienced such a warm welcome as at the CSU party congress in Nuremberg, said Laschet. “Everywhere I see: Our strong sister party from Bavaria wants the election success as much as we do.” Laschet also referred to a joint election campaign with Söder and Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday in Munich.

09:34 am Green in front among children and young people Most of the children and young people voted for the Greens in the symbolic U18 federal election. If young people could take part in the vote, 21 percent would have ticked the party of Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck, announced the German Children’s Fund and the German Federal Youth Council. The SPD was just behind with 19.2 percent, followed by the CDU / CSU with 16.9 percent. The FDP ended up in fourth place with 12 percent. The left got 7.5 percent of the vote. 5.9 percent voted for the AfD and 5.7 percent for the Animal Welfare Party. 11.8 percent of the votes were distributed among the other parties. Nationwide, around 262,000 people under the age of 18 voted, according to the information. A record number of children and young people took part. The great interest in politics is a clear sign of lowering the voting age limit in Germany, said the German Children’s Fund. Children during an election campaign event of the Greens in Leipzig. Image: dpa

8:37 am Schwesig rejects a coalition statement for Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig does not want to commit to a possible coalition partner after the state elections. You are promoting a strong SPD and not a coalition, says Schwesig im Morning magazine from ARD and ZDF. “That is why it is so important to me that we get many votes for the SPD from the citizens so that I can form a good, stable government.” Schwesig is currently governing with the CDU in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in a grand coalition. In the polls, her SPD is 40 percent well ahead of her government partner.

8:09 am Laschet criticizes the setting of topics in TV trials Armin Laschet criticized the content of the TV trialles. “Bourgeois positions were in the minority in all trials,” said Laschet of the “Passauer Neue Presse” and the “Donaukurier”. In the country it is different, “the people do not want a left alliance to turn our country inside out”. The third triall on Sunday proved “how close the SPD and the Greens are already, and how congruent many of their positions are with the Left Party”. “She was already at the triall desk, so to speak,” criticized the Union politician.

8:07 am Punk rock band The doctors mobilize to vote With strongly political songs on the new album “Dunkel” the Berlin punk rock band Die Ärzte wants to mobilize more participation in the election. “The album will come out shortly before the election. And I would actually wish – I know, a megalomaniac wish – but that three more people would vote because of that, then I’ll have achieved everything,” said guitarist Farin Urlaub of the dpa. In his song, dedicated to democracy, it says: “Your cross against swastikas, that’s how it begins / to resist hatred.” In conversation with significantly younger people, he stated that “those who take democracy for granted that it is simply no longer interesting at all”. The song “Doof” also shows a clear political edge. Nobody chooses Nazis just out of ignorance, it says, and further: “Nazis are Nazis because they want to be Nazis.”

8:07 am Laschet warns FDP about traffic lights Armin Laschet has warned the FDP against a coalition with the SPD and the Greens. “The FDP would be threatened with expulsion at a traffic light – because the left would be ready immediately. And Christian Lindner knows that the Union is a reliable partner,” said the CDU politician of the “Passauer Neue Presse” and the “Donaukurier”. According to recent surveys, a traffic light – an alliance between the FDP, the Greens and the SPD – would have a majority. According to FDP leader Christian Lindner, in practice there is little in common between his party and Red-Green.

8:07 am DGB day of action for secure pensions The German trade union federation wants to campaign for a secure pension today at a nationwide day of action. Five days before the general election, the DGB and its member unions want to campaign to keep the pension level at at least 48 percent. The Bundestag election will be a vote on long-term, viable, fair and sustainable policy, according to the trade union federation. As part of the day of action, trade unionists want to inform commuters and passers-by in more than 200 locations at train stations and marketplaces about the pension issue. In the opinion of the DGB, the prerequisite for a secure pension is an increased minimum wage to twelve euros and greater collective bargaining coverage for salaries.

8:07 am Lindner criticizes the Union’s “rolling course” FDP leader Christian Lindner has blamed a financial policy dodging course of Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet and CSU leader Markus Söder for the Union’s crisis in the election campaign. The Union has lost its inner center with contradicting statements on tax relief and the debt brake, said Lindner of the “Augsburger Allgemeine”. According to Lindner, Söder would not be in a better position as a candidate for chancellor either. Both Söder and Laschet had contradicted statements from their own election platform, which promised tax relief and compliance with the debt brake, said Lindner. “If you are so unclear on these questions and send contradicting messages, claiming one thing and the opposite within 14 days, then you currently do not have the inner center”, criticized Lindner. In surveys, Laschet is currently behind the SPD’s candidate for chancellor, Olaf Scholz. The SPD is currently the strongest force in all surveys, but the gap to the Union has recently narrowed in some cases.