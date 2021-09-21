Britney Spears is back after an Instagram break

The US singer Britney Spears is back on Instagram. The 39-year-old had announced her engagement after the success in the guardianship lawsuit against her father and then took a break. But Spears couldn’t stand it for too long without social media, she says herself: “I couldn’t stay away from Instagram for too long, that’s why I’m back,” she writes under the first post after her one-week break.

Britney Spears celebrates engagement in Palm Springs

The post shows a frontal shot of Britney Spears wearing a white blouse with yellow flowers. The picture was taken during her weekend trip with her fiancé Sam Asghari in Palm Springs, she reports. “I still can not believe it!”









The singer also posts two more videos in which she dances to Billie Eilish’s song “Bad Guy” and Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way”. In the latter clip, the singer comments: “It’s fun to dance to this Lenny Kravitz song … My favorite line is of course ‘I was born’! God bless you and do not forget to be thankful and to say your prayers. “

Britney Spears has been under her father’s tutelage since 2008 after she collapsed mentally due to personal and professional problems. He then managed both her financial and personal affairs. That year the singer appealed and her father recently announced his retirement as guardian.

In her last post before the week-long Instagram break, Spears had again drawn attention to the importance of this success in the guardianship process. “I grew up in a world where basically almost everything I did was controlled by someone else,” wrote the singer.

She hopes this message will get through to people who have been confused or manipulated by a system.