BlackRock vice Hildebrand prefers cash to gold and bitcoin | Markets | 09/20/2021

When asked at a virtual panel of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) whether he would rather have $ 10,000 in cash, gold bars or Bitcoin, the former governor of the Swiss National Bank and current Vice President of BlackRock, Philipp Hildebrand, opted for the greenback.

The Vice President of BlackRock, Philipp Hildebrand, prefers good old cash to both gold and bitcoin. Gold is down about 15 percent from its record high last year on the prospect of tighter monetary policy. Last week, BlackRock fund manager Russ Koesterich said on Bloomberg TV that he sold almost all of its gold holdings as he expected real rates to normalize as the global economy recovers.

Gold versus Bitcoin

For some time, inflation was only three percent

In Hildebrand’s view, inflation could “for some time” level off at around three percent or higher once the current peak caused by delivery problems has subsided. “We’re not going to have five, six, seven percent inflation, but I am convinced that inflation will trend higher,” he said. “We are in a higher inflation regime than in the last ten years.”

Fighting climate change requires higher inflation

The global fight against climate change will contribute to higher inflation due to the cost of green production, added Hildebrand. However, he does not expect the Fed to raise rates before 2023. In his opinion, the European Central Bank is likely to follow suit only after that. (kb)