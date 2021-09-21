Bitcoin remains weak, but the pros are buying

After the downward slide on Monday, the red signs still dominate the crypto market on Tuesday morning. Bitcoin is a good three percent lower on a 24-hour basis and is wrestling with the $ 43,000 mark. However, professional investors do not seem to be put off by this and use the dip to get started.

This is indicated by various indicators that the industry portal cointelegraph.com has evaluated. The longer-term Bitcoin futures would continue to be traded at a premium to the current prices on the spot market – a situation known as contango. The annualized premium of seven percent should be rated neutral to slightly bullish.

The long-to-short ratio at important crypto trading venues could also provide information about the mood of professional investors. The fact that this has recently – depending on the exchange – shifted more or less strongly in favor of the long positions, suggests that they have stuck to their positions and possibly even expanded them at more favorable prices.

Professionals keep their coins safe



Meanwhile, despite the recent price losses, a bullish trend has continued in recent months: More and more crypto owners are withdrawing their holdings from the crypto exchanges in order to store them in private wallets. According to data from the professional trading platform Coinbase Pro alone cointelegraph.com Almost 29,000 bitcoins have been withdrawn in the past four weeks.

This is generally regarded as an indication that the coins should be held for a longer period or at least not be sold in the short term.









Concerns about the collapse of the Chinese real estate company Evergrande are causing waves on the global financial markets and are not stopping at the crypto market. Many investors have gone back into risk-off mode and have also removed Bitcoin and Co from their portfolios. However, since nothing has changed in the fundamental outlook for the digital reserve currency, DER AKTIONÄR remains positive in the long term. For those who are brave, a stabilization after the current price slide can even offer an opportunity for a discounted entry.