Bitcoin on chain analysis: stablecoin purchasing power increases – BeInCrypto

Let’s take a look at the stablecoin supply ratio and the USDT supply on the exchanges to see how much purchasing power they have compared to Bitcoin.

We also take a closer look at the deviation from the Bitcoin Stock-to-Flow (STF) model.

Bitcoin SSR

The stablecoin supply ratio puts the number of available stablecoins and the number of available BTC in relation. The value changes when

Bitcoin price changes

The number of available stablecoins changes

If the SSR value is low, then it means that a significant proportion of all available bitcoin can be bought with the available stablecoins. If the SSR is 10, then that means that 1/10 of all BTC can be bought with the stablecoins.

The SSR reached its last all-time low on June 8, 2021 (6). This means that around 1/6 (16.66%) of all Bitcoin could have been bought with the available stablecoins.

The low point is below the lower Bollinger Band. The indicator has fallen below the lower band for the fourth time. The last three times that happened, there has always been a significant upward movement in Bitcoin price after that. That is why the SSR is suitable for finding a bottom of the bitcoin price.

The SSR value is currently in the middle of the Bollinger Bands (7.5). In the past, the value was usually much higher.

USDT balance

In June 2021, the number of tethers on the Exchanges reached its last all-time high. Then in September the number fell to a lower high.

After that, the number dropped sharply between September 7, 2021 and September 15. On September 7, 2021, the Bitcoin price fell from USD 52,920 to USD 42,843. As previously mentioned, the Bitcoin price moved below the USD 45,000 mark until September 15, 2021.

Market participants likely bought the dip around the time USDT holdings on the Exchanges were falling.









Stock-to-flow modell

The difference between the Bitcoin price trend and the STF model is shown on the STF deflection chart. On the indicator you can see a horizontal dashed line (the 1 line). If the value is 1, then the STF model perfectly foresaw the price at that point. If the values ​​are above 1, then this is a sign that the Bitcoin price is overvalued (red). Conversely, the value is undervalued if the value is below 1 (green).

The value of the indicator has fallen since February 20, 2021 and reached the last low point or the last all-time low (0.27) on July 20, 2021. At that point, the Bitcoin price was $ 29,783.

The value of the indicator has continued to rise since then. However, the value is still 0.438. This means that the Bitcoin price is currently 43.8% of the value that the STF model predicts. The BTC price is still undervalued according to the STF model.

The indicator last reached values ​​close to 0.40 in March and July 2017 and December 2020. During these months, the Bitcoin price always hit a low point. The Bitcoin price then continued to rise.

