Bitcoin experiences another price slump – the second in September

By Hasan Sheikh
Needless to say, cryptocurrencies, and especially Bitcoin, are volatile. That means big price fluctuations and occasionally also crashes. Now the latter was that time again, Bitcoin has meanwhile fallen to $ 40,000.

Cryptocurrencies differ from traditional payment units in many ways, but a special feature is their “nervous” behavior on the market. After a spectacular high-altitude flight, there is an equally sensational slide down. Now it was that time again with Bitcoin: After it had been rising more or less constantly in the past few months, a crash followed – the second in September.

According to Coinbase, Bitcoin was still just under $ 49,000 at the weekend and slipped into the basement on Monday. The world’s most famous cryptocurrency briefly scratched the $ 40,000 mark and later stabilized at around $ 43,000. There was a very similar price slide two weeks ago, when it went down from just under $ 53,000 to about $ 46,000.





The entire financial market is nervous

The main reason for this drop in price was general developments: As CNBC explains, Bitcoin fell mainly because investors began to sell risk in the face of the global decline in equity markets.

This also represents a small trend reversal: For a long time, many financial experts and investors assumed that Bitcoin was suitable as a long-term and secure investment, as cryptocurrencies are not or only indirectly linked to the classic forms of securities and risk investments.

The latest price movements show, however, that this is not the case and that Bitcoin can no longer be viewed as a decoupled form of investment. However, there is no consensus on this: Of course, there are still discussions among financial experts about the role Bitcoin plays in the classic markets and how it relates to stocks and co.

