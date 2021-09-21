Bitcoin course in a nosedive – 30,000 USD to follow?

The Bitcoin course is in a nosedive. Could Bitcoin drop to $ 30,000 now?

For months we kept an eye on the important level at USD 52,000 – and warned of a continuation of the bear trend. Because Bitcoin is officially in a bear trend with the rejection of 52,000 USD. This indicates even lower price levels for the Bitcoin course, which could be reached this year.

The Bitcoin price is on the verge of falling to USD 30,000

Bitcoin price chart from Tradingview

The Bitcoin price has now reached the important Fibonacci support at USD 43,000 and has been around this price level for the last 24 hours. In fact, just below that, at $ 41,824, is the last resort that could save Bitcoin from crashing to $ 30,000. There the 200-day EMA serves as support and if this price level is left bearish, the next significant support for the Bitcoin price is at the golden ratio at USD 30,000.

Bitcoin’s trend is clearly bearish

Bitcoin price chart from Tradingview

Strictly speaking, the Bitcoin trend is currently like in a picture book. With the unexpected bearish rejection event at USD 52,000, Bitcoin’s downward trend is confirmed. The support at USD 30,000 previously served as strong support and Bitcoin again has a chance to bounce off strongly at this price level. In order to initiate a bullish trend reversal, however, the Bitcoin price has to sustainably break the critical price level of USD 52,000. Therefore, any ricochet that occurs at $ 30,000 without breaking the $ 52,000 break is an unsuccessful attempt to get bullish. In the medium term, the Bitcoin price could return to historical support at the 200-week EMA at around USD 20,000. The weekly MACD also signals a downward trend.









A lower high point chases the next

Bitcoin price chart from Tradingview

Should Bitcoin actually not reach the price level of USD 52,000 in the near future, it will inevitably form a lower high point, with which Bitcoin could actually fall very sharply. It could even take a few months before a bullish trend reversal is in sight.

In the best case, the Bitcoin price will now stay above USD 41,824. Otherwise, the chances are high for a drop to $ 30,000. Only the weekly support at the 50-week EMA at USD 37,600 still gives a small chance to save Bitcoin from USD 30,000. With regard to the bearish signals of the indicators, this is a slim chance. After all, the trend of Bitcoin is bearish and a bearish continuation of the trend is currently in prospect.

