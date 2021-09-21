Bitcoin & Co. under pressure: crypto total market capitalization falls below important mark

The market value of all cryptocurrencies has temporarily fallen below the two trillion US dollar mark. Concerns about the troubled Chinese real estate giant Evergrande are also burdening the crypto market.

The bear market for cryptocurrencies is apparently continuing. Tonight, Bitcoin fell in two ways to around $ 40,200. Within around two weeks, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization lost more than US $ 10,000, or around a fifth of its value. On Tuesday morning, the Bitcoin was able to recover a little and climbed secondly above the mark of 43,000 US dollars.









Other digital currencies such as ether also fell significantly recently. The market capitalization of all 12,013 cryptocurrencies fell according to the analysis house CoinMarketCap.com below the $ 2 trillion mark. The current market value of all cryptocurrencies is 1.93 trillion US dollars. At the weekend it was around 300 billion more.

Crypto analyst Timo Emden from the analysis company of the same name today explained the reasons for the latest crypto crash: “The background is the hangover around the imbalance of the Chinese real estate company Evergrande. So far, investors have been poking around in the fog as to whether the government is helping the company or against it the wall. This feeds concerns about a property crash. “

Author: Ferdinand Hammer, wallstreet: online Zentralredaktion

Values ​​included: BTC ~ USD, ETH ~ EUR