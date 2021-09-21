Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin Ethereum: prices collapse in some cases drastically

Tuesday, September 21, 2021
By Hasan Sheikh
Whether Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin or Ether: Cryptocurrencies don't have it easy at the moment (symbol image).

Photo: Getty Images / sarote pruksachat

Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin and Ethereum are affected by a price slide. This is supposed to be due to a Chinese company.

Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin and Ethereum have lost a lot of their value. There is currently turbulence on the crypto market that is closely related to the stock and stock market.





Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Ethereum: and Dogecoin are crashing

As the manager magazine reports, the sale on the stock exchange also led to sales of cryptocurrencies. The Swiss perspective brings the crisis of the Chinese company Evergrande into play. Investors are therefore concerned that this could affect China’s economic stability. This is how the prices of Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin and Ethereum are (as of 09/21/2021, 10:42 am):

Bitcoin price: $ 43,310.24

  • Previous day: -8.25%
  • Previous week: -5.46%
  • Previous month: -11.22%

Cardano course: $ 2.06

  • Previous day: -6.07%
  • Previous week: -14.82%
  • Previous month: -15.17%

Dogecoin rate: $ 0.205495

  • Previous day: -5.43%
  • Previous week: -11.46%
  • Previous month: -33.75%

Ethereum rate: $ 3,082.77

  • Previous day: -9.46%
  • Previous week: -10.94%
  • Previous month: -7.11%

Bitcoin and Ether don’t fluctuate as much as Cardano and Dogecoin

Thus, the Bitcoin has lost over ten percent of its value compared to the previous month. Most of the feathers, however, had to leave the Dogecoin. The cryptocurrency lost over 30 percent of its value, which is a drastic loss. Cardano is also badly affected with a loss of 15.17 percent compared to the previous month. The ether price also fell to its knees by over 10 percent compared to the previous week.

It is noticeable, however, that the fluctuations of Bitcoin and Ethereum are not as high as with Cardano and Dogecoin. This could be because Bitcoin and Ether have been traded on the market for a long time and enjoy more trust.

News: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin could increase over the year

What’s next? Despite the volatile prices, analysts believe that the prices of cryptocurrencies will even rise in the coming weeks. We also raise the question of whether it makes sense to use Bitcoin to provide for retirement.

Sources: Managermagazin, Schweizer Blick, Google Finance, BTC-Echo

Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
