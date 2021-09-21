Bitcoin and Ethereum are responding to key levels of support

Bitcoin price fell sharply, testing the important support area of ​​$ 40,000.

Ethereum tested the $ 2,800 support and rebounded, XRP settled below $ 1.00.

OMG gained over 20% and passed the $ 10.00 mark.

Bitcoin price continued to decline below the $ 43,500 support. BTC even broke the USD 42,000 support and traded near USD 40,000. It is currently recovering from the losses, but the bears are keeping the price below $ 43,000.

Most of the other altcoins also gave way. ETH fell below the $ 3,200 and $ 3,000 support levels. XRP was down nearly 4% and even tested the USD 0.880 support zone. ADA tumbled below $ 2.00 before correcting higher.

Total market capitalization

Source: https://www.tradingview.com

Bitcoin price

Bitcoin price gained momentum after closing below $ 45,000. BTC traded below the $ 43,200 and $ 42,000 support levels. The price even traded below $ 41,200 before the bulls hit $ 40,200 and drove the price back above the $ 42,000 mark. The bulls are now facing hurdles near the $ 43,000 mark. The next major resistance could be at $ 43,500.

On the downside, there is immediate support at $ 42,000. The first major support is at $ 41,200 below which price could test the main support at $ 40,000.









Ethereum price

Ethereum price followed a similar pattern, falling well below $ 3,200. ETH even plunged below the USD 3,000 and USD 2,980 support levels. However, the bulls defended the USD 2,800 support zone.

The price is now recovering and trying to close above $ 3,000. The next major resistance is at $ 3,120, above which the price could begin a steady upward move.

ADA, LTC, DOGE and XRP price

Cardano (ADA) fell well below the USD 2.20 support. It even fell below the $ 2.00 mark, but the downside has been limited. The price is now recovering and trading near $ 2.10. The main hurdle for the bulls is now forming at $ 2.20. Should the decline continue, the bulls may struggle to defend the $ 2.00 level.

Litecoin (LTC) continued to slide below the USD 160 and USD 155 support levels. It tested $ 150 but was able to correct back up. The price is trading near $ 160 and could face resistance at $ 165. On the downside, the $ 150 level is a strong support.

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell sharply below $ 0.212 and $ 0.205. He tested the $ 0.199 mark where the bulls took position. The price is back above $ 0.205 but needs to break through $ 0.212 to continue rising in the short term. The next major resistance is at $ 0.220.

The XRP price is down nearly 4% and has settled below the $ 1.00 mark. The price was trading below $ 0.950 and $ 0.920. It tested $ 0.865 and climbed back above $ 0.920. To get back into positive territory, the price has to level off above the USD 1.00 resistance.

Other Altcoins Markets Today

Many altcoins are down over 10%, including NEAR, AUDIO, FTM, ATOM, CRV, BSV, KSM, HT, RUNE, CAKE, XTZ, MANA, and ICP. Of those, NEAR fell 18% to trade below $ 8.00. OMG, on the other hand, rebounded 20% and is heading towards $ 11.

Overall, Bitcoin price fell sharply and tested the USD 40,000 support zone. BTC is now bouncing back but needs to level off above $ 43,500 to continue rising in the coming sessions.

