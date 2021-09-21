Binance is discontinuing crypto futures and options in Australia

Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume in the world and has announced plans to restrict its services in Australia. The reason for this are the regulatory difficulties and new trade restrictions.

Binance users in Australia have 90 days to close their positions on products such as cryptocurrency futures and options and leveraged tokens, the exchange announced on September 20.

As of Friday, Australian users will not be able to open or increase new positions in derivative products on Binance. Users can continue to add funds to their margin holdings to prevent liquidations and margin calls, as the announcement says.

After December 23rd, Binance users in Australia will no longer be able to reduce or close their positions themselves, as all remaining open positions will be closed.









“We have long-term plans for our industry and we want to make sure that our product offerings are welcomed by users and local regulators,” a Binance spokesman told Cointelegraph. “We also monitor the local regulatory requirements in various markets, as Binance operates worldwide. We want to make sure that the transitions we make do not disturb anyone,” the spokesman continued.

In this context: Due to regulatory warnings: Binance is restricting SGD product offerings in Singapore

Previously, Binance restricted its services in several other countries because the exchange received warnings from several regulators around the world. In August, Binance suspended trading in crypto derivatives in Brazil and shortly afterwards in Hong Kong. Previously, Binance stopped trading derivatives for users in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands. Ultimately, the stock exchange no longer wants to offer these products in Europe.