Billie Eilish: Her first own sneaker collection

Billie Eilish: Your first own sneaker collection – and it’s vegan!

09/21/2021 5:43 pm

Billie Eilish has a huge announcement for her fans: the singer is launching her own vegan collection of Air Jordan sneakers.

Eilish showed two of the models of her collaboration with the Nike line on her Instagram account, with one version of the Air Jordans in lime green and the other in nude color. The 19-year-old raved that it was a “surreal experience” to work with the brand on her own designs for the iconic sneakers made famous by basketball legend Michael Jordan.

That is what is special about the kicks

The sneakers will hit the market on September 27th via the musician’s website and the Nike SNKRS app. In addition to two promo snaps showing her wearing the shoes, Billie wrote on Insta: “I’m so excited to finally share my two Air Jordan models with you guys !! These were mainly made in a sustainable way (100% vegan with over 20% recycled material). ” The Grammy winner is following in the footsteps of stars like Travis Scott, Drake and J Balvin through her work with the brand.









Awesome performance at the Met Gala

Billie last made a splash at the Met Gala in an Oscar de la Renta ball gown. She had previously told the iconic fashion house that she would only wear the dress if the company stopped using furs. In retrospect, she thanked the designer, who will completely do without fur in the future. “Thanks to the whole team for listening to me here. And that a change has now been brought about, not only for the animals, but also for the earth and the environment. I feel honored that I was allowed to be a driving force behind this. “