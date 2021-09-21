Tuesday, September 21, 2021
HomeNewsBillie Eilish: Her first own sneaker collection
News

Billie Eilish: Her first own sneaker collection

By Arjun Sethi
0
42




Billie Eilish: Your first own sneaker collection – and it’s vegan!

Photo: imago / Zuma Wire

09/21/2021 5:43 pm

Billie Eilish has a huge announcement for her fans: the singer is launching her own vegan collection of Air Jordan sneakers.
Eilish showed two of the models of her collaboration with the Nike line on her Instagram account, with one version of the Air Jordans in lime green and the other in nude color. The 19-year-old raved that it was a “surreal experience” to work with the brand on her own designs for the iconic sneakers made famous by basketball legend Michael Jordan.

Check out this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)



Previous articleHannelore Elsner and Mark Wahlberg at the day of action against gambling addiction
Next articleErfurt Forum am Anger: We are finally making headway. New tenants!
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv