Tuesday, September 21, 2021
HomeNewsBen Affleck: He raves about Jennifer Lopez
News

Ben Affleck: He raves about Jennifer Lopez

By Sonia Gupta
0
43




Ben Affleck
He raves about Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck speaks highly of his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

Ben Affleck speaks highly of his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

© Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Ben Affleck is fascinated by the impact Jennifer Lopez has on the world. “An effect that I will never experience,” says Affleck.

Ben Affleck (49) spoke and raved about Jennifer Lopez (52) in an interview. He was impressed by the effect his girlfriend had on the world, said the actor, referring to her origins and professional career.

The American’s parents moved from Puerto Rico to the Bronx shortly before she was born. “As an artist, I can only make films that move people. Jennifer has inspired a huge group of people to have the feeling of having a place at the table in this country,” “AdWeek” quotes him in a portrait on Lopez .




Respect and admiration – on both sides

He heard over and over and over again how women of color told Jennifer personally how she served them as role models in the business world. Affleck believes that JLo’s role model function for women of color couldn’t be greater: “This is an effect that few people have had in the course of history, one that I will never experience and one that I can only stand by with respect and admire . “

Lopez had recently publicly admired her ex-boyfriend and current lover for his work. During a video on the red carpet in Italy, she drew attention to Affleck’s new film on Instagram: “It’s the first script that Matt and Ben have written with Nicole Holofcener since ‘Good Will Hunting’ !! And it’s great!” Affleck and Matt Damon (50) won the 1998 Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for “Good Will Hunting”.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck – dubbed Bennifer by the press – were a couple in the early 2000s and even engaged. After they were both married to other people in the meantime – he to Jennifer Garner (49), she to Marc Anthony (53) – they have been reunited since spring 2021.

CodeList

#Subjects



Previous articleVivid images of slaughter at the expense of the characters
Next articleRipple vs. SEC – Does the Settlement Come After the Evidence Has Ended? From Investing.com
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv