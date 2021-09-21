Beat Saber: Billie Eilish Music Pack is out today

Beat Saber is probably the most popular VR rhythm game on the market. This is not least due to the really great collection of music, to which the players can put their reflexes and their sense of rhythm to the test. The developer Beat Games-Studio regularly publishes new extensions in the form of music packs that expand the already strong tracklist.

After Skrillex recently joined Beat Saber’s musical roster, another top-class artist is joining us today: Billie Eilish. The young American has only been involved in the international music industry for a few years, but has already made it to the top. Her new album “Happier Than Ever” was released this summer, and several of her most popular songs have now found their way into Beat Saber.

That Billie Eilish Music Pack will be released today September 21 for both the Oculus Quest and Rift platforms. It contains ten of Billie Eilish’s greatest hits, including both the aforementioned Happier Than Ever and her award-winning debut WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? from 2019 include.

Fans can buy the entire Billie Eilish Music Pack for 12.99 euros or access the individual songs for 1.99 euros.

The artist announced her own Music Pack on Twitter:









The Billie Eilish Music Pack is coming to @BeatSaber on September 21. Play the 10-song pack in 4 days on @Oculus. #BilliexBeatSaber https://t.co/PSSSJwFucp pic.twitter.com/l0svW483Nd – billie eilish (@billieeilish) September 17, 2021

Billie Eilish Venues

But there is more from the likeable artist: Billie Eilish will also return on September 24th Venues back, where their headlining appearance will be presented live at the Governors Ball music festival. This is one of their first shows since Happier Than Ever . The entire show is streamed in 180 degree video. You’ll find more about it here.

You can find out more here: Billie Eilish at Governors Ball

You can find an overview of all Beat Saber Music Packs here:

Beat Saber Tracklist: An overview of all songs and music packs

You want to buy the Oculus Quest 2 and can’t find it anywhere? We’ll show you how you can get it in Germany: Buy Oculus Quest 2

similar posts