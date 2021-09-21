Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Angelina Jolie: children before a career!

By Arjun Sethi
Angelina Jolie wants to spend more time with her children.

The 45-year-old actress and her ex-husband Brad Pitt have children Maddox (18), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14) and the 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. After her divorce, however, the Oscar winner always wants to spend more time with her children than with work. Although she still plays a leading role in her latest film ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’, she wants that less and less in the future. In an interview with ‘Lorraine’ she revealed that she wanted to spend more time with her children: “I made a few films, but I was mostly at home. Those were very important years […]”It really took me a while to be at home.”




Although she loves being behind the camera so much, she has been opting for acting jobs a lot lately. She recently told Entertainment Weekly, “I love directing, but I’ve had a change in my family situation that has made it impossible for me to direct for a few years. I just had to do shorter jobs and being home more, so I kind of got back to doing some acting jobs. That’s really the truth. “

BANG Showbiz

