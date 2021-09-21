Angelina Jolie: children before a career!

The 45-year-old actress and her ex-husband Brad Pitt have children Maddox (18), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14) and the 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. After her divorce, however, the Oscar winner always wants to spend more time with her children than with work. Although she still plays a leading role in her latest film ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’, she wants that less and less in the future. In an interview with ‘Lorraine’ she revealed that she wanted to spend more time with her children: “I made a few films, but I was mostly at home. Those were very important years […]”It really took me a while to be at home.”







