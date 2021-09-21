Tuesday, September 21, 2021
After wedding: do Ariana Grande and Dalton want children now?

By Arjun Sethi
Ariana Grande (27) and Dalton Gomez dare to take the next step in their relationship? Just a few weeks ago, the singer surprised her fans with this news: She and her fiancé married quietly on their own property in Montecito. In the company of their loved ones, they tied the knot at a romantic ceremony. Does the couple now plan to have children?

The 27-year-old wants to take this topic with her partner rather slowly and first enjoy the time together. “Ariana is in no hurry to get pregnant and wants to wait a few more years for her and Dalton Have children”said an insider HollywoodLife. Above all, she wants to concentrate on her career in the future.

“She really wants to make new music, act a little more and she’s preparing for her ‘The Voice’ job”the source continues. She is just a real workaholic and Ariana I still have a lot to do professionally, so a baby wish would take a back seat for the time being.

