$ 19 next target for the DOT course

The Polkadot rate fails at the $ 40 mark and drops below the $ 30 mark.

The bears are preparing for the next short attack on the $ 19 mark.

The oscillator readings suggest the sell-off has not yet started.

The Polkadot rate fell by as much as -21.5% over the course of Monday, wiping out almost twelve weeks of gains. Further downward movements are expected.

Polkadot Price Panic Bulls, Bears Prepare For A 44% Drop In Polkadot Price

The Polkadot course is threatened with a severe setback in the next few weeks. Since opening today at $ 33.86, the bears have taken the helm, displacing any short-term bulls out of their positions to push Polkadot back from the $ 30 area to the $ 20 area.

The polkadot rate is under severe threat below the $ 27 mark. The ultimate destination for the bears is a Confluence Zone around the $ 19 area. The 38.2% fibonacci retracement from the June 20th low to the strong weekly bull’s high on May 21st is $ 18.88. The 81.8% fibonacci retracement from the last significant swing high on September 14th to the low of the prominent bar on July 22nd is $ 19.09.









Bulls may find some support for the polkadot price between the high volume node at $ 23.30 and the 50% fibonacci retracement at 21.85. However, the values ​​of the oscillators do not currently suggest any significant area of ​​support.

The composite index has not yet hit an all-time low or support level. The relative strength index is leaving the overbought area and has a long way to go before reaching the oversold area. Finally, Optex belts have not yet reached an extremely overbought level. All oscillator conditions suggest that the Polkadot price will move further south towards the $ 19 area.

However, the bears should be careful. The lagging span is still above the candles and while this condition continues, the polkadot price is still bullish. As a result, the bulls will need to hold the polkadot price above the Tenkan-Sen at $ 33.96 to break the current bearish sentiment.