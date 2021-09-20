XRP bears keep the upper hand by Investing.com

2/2



Investing.com – At At the beginning of the week it is going south with Schmackes after the support from the lower edge of the consolidation range, the 50-day line and the psychologically important mark in the range of 1.03 to 1.00 dollars – and further adversity threatens, above all if the holding level in the form of the smoothing of the last 100 days at $ 0.94 should not ensure price stabilization. The question here is whether this is really just a major correction or whether further price losses must be expected.

The technical indicators are currently signaling that things are heading further south. By sliding below its zero line, the MACD generated a solid sell signal and the RSI broke out of its consolidation range to the downside. Until oversold conditions are reached, there is still enough leeway to the bottom.

Important support for the XRP awaits in the event of a slide below $ 0.94 at $ 0.87 (200-day line) and at $ 0.86 (61.8% Fibo of the total upward momentum from July to early September).

The chart image would only brighten again if the smoothing of the last 50 days was exceeded at $ 1.08. The price would then have the potential to rise towards the consolidation highs at $ 1.13.

But even if the Ripple price manages to break the high at $ 1.13, the long-term key resistance around $ 1.40 should no longer be available anytime soon.









Note: This article does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell any asset. Nor does it purport to predict the development of the XRP price. It is only a subsequent comment on the XRP development, the Ripple investors about the latest crypto news and the technical starting position of the should inform.