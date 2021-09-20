Monday, September 20, 2021
HomeNewsXRP bears keep the upper hand by Investing.com
News

XRP bears keep the upper hand by Investing.com

By Hasan Sheikh
0
52




2/2

Ripple XRP Chart (daily)

2/2

Investing.com – At At the beginning of the week it is going south with Schmackes after the support from the lower edge of the consolidation range, the 50-day line and the psychologically important mark in the range of 1.03 to 1.00 dollars – and further adversity threatens, above all if the holding level in the form of the smoothing of the last 100 days at $ 0.94 should not ensure price stabilization. The question here is whether this is really just a major correction or whether further price losses must be expected.

The technical indicators are currently signaling that things are heading further south. By sliding below its zero line, the MACD generated a solid sell signal and the RSI broke out of its consolidation range to the downside. Until oversold conditions are reached, there is still enough leeway to the bottom.

Important support for the XRP awaits in the event of a slide below $ 0.94 at $ 0.87 (200-day line) and at $ 0.86 (61.8% Fibo of the total upward momentum from July to early September).

The chart image would only brighten again if the smoothing of the last 50 days was exceeded at $ 1.08. The price would then have the potential to rise towards the consolidation highs at $ 1.13.

But even if the Ripple price manages to break the high at $ 1.13, the long-term key resistance around $ 1.40 should no longer be available anytime soon.




Note: This article does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell any asset. Nor does it purport to predict the development of the XRP price. It is only a subsequent comment on the XRP development, the Ripple investors about the latest crypto news and the technical starting position of the should inform.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn’t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.


Previous articleAfter the bankruptcy process: Johnny Depp receives an acting award
Next articleNatalie Portman: Heavily pregnant and revealing like never before
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv