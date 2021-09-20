Withdrawal payment! Is Britney being blackmailed by her father?

Jamie Spears (69) will not give up the scepter that easily! The father of Britney Spears (39) gave up the guardianship of his famous daughter of his own free will about two weeks ago. His official reason: He doesn’t think that another public guardianship dispute with the pop princess would be in her best interests. Therefore, he will resign as administrator after 13 years. The singer may know a completely different story: The father of three should demand a substantial sum from her for the task of his work as a guardian.

He is said to have claimed a proud 1.7 million euros. That should at least emerge from documents that Britneys Attorney Mathew Rosengart filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday. In the papers that Entertainment Tonight Online present, the legal advisor of the “Gimme More” interpreter made it unmistakably clear: “Britney Spears lets himself […] don’t bully or blackmail. “ Rosengart believes that Jamies Trying to get paid for his parting as a guardian is an “absolute absurdity”.

Especially since the 69-year-old has already received money from his daughter’s assets. Rosengart believes that asking for a “fee” in the millions for his lawyers and media experts is totally “unabashed”: “Jamie Spears has no right to continue to hold his daughter hostage as he seeks to determine the terms of his resignation.”

advertisement

Britney Spears in October 2018

advertisement







Britney Spears at the Vanguard Awards

advertisement

Instagram / britneyspears Britney Spears in 2020

493 If that’s true, then it doesn’t work at all. It’s like a ransom note. 9 That’s definitely not true anyway.



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz