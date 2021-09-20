Monday, September 20, 2021
HomeNewsWill Smith: He thinks his body is "hideous"
News

Will Smith: He thinks his body is “hideous”

By Sonia Gupta
0
51




Will Smith
He thinks his body is “hideous”

Will Smith at the premiere of his film "Gemini Man" in Hollywood, 2019.

Will Smith at the premiere of his movie “Gemini Man” in Hollywood 2019.

© Tinseltown / shutterstock.com

Will Smith wants to get rid of his corona pounds and is accompanied by cameras. He thinks his body is “hideous”.

Hollywood star Will Smith (52) declares war on the corona pounds and lets cameras accompany him on his weight-loss journey. The actor is planning his own fitness series on YouTube. Smith has now posted a first short teaser on Instagram in which he can be seen shirtless and with Plauze. “That is so hideous,” said Smith himself about his body.




The 52-year-old also gives insights into his daily training routine. Smith shows up doing weightlifting, leg presses, and cable pulling. “The pursuit of happiness” is the title of his post, referring to his 2006 hit film of the same name. After a few hours, the video garnered over 2.9 million likes and numerous comments.

“In the worst shape of my life”

“I’m in the worst shape of my life,” Smith wrote on Instagram in early May. To do this, he posted a picture in which he held his stomach in the camera. His fans don’t seem to mind the few pounds too much: The post has now received over 6.8 million likes.

CodeList



Previous articleRay Wilson thrilled at the catch-up appointment in Mörfelden
Next articleRyan Gosling: 15 Facts About La La Land Star
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv