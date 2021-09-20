Why the author of “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” loves Bitcoin

Rich Dad, Poor Dad was first released in 1997 and has sold over 32 million copies. The book about personal finances, co-authored by Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter, uses the example of a rich father and a poor father to show how different attitudes towards money are.

Today, Kiyosaki is still working hard to change the way people think about money. Bitcoin (BTC) – and cryptocurrencies in general – is, in his opinion, an area that we all need to understand. It goes so far that the Rich Dad, Poor Dad website has a free crypto book to download and its own crypto section.

Kiyosaki believes the U.S. dollar is dying

The main reason the well-known author loves Bitcoin is because he wants to hedge against a deflationary US dollar. In a recent blog post he stated, “Unlike most, I don’t use Bitcoin to make millions. I use Bitcoin as insurance to protect my millions against the collapse of the US dollar. I see Bitcoin as digital gold. “

If you’re wondering why he’s so pessimistic about the US dollar, it is in large part due to quantitative easing – a tool used by central banks to lower interest rates and increase the amount of money in circulation . He’s also not a big fan of the Federal Reserve, which he called “incompetent”.

As a result, Kiyosaki posted several reports on YouTube, including “Your Currency is Dying !!!” and “The Economy is Dying”. In one of them he said of the Fed: “They have been printing money since 1971 and instead of solving the problem, they have only made it worse.”

Gold, silver and bitcoin

Kiyosaki has argued on many occasions that there is no point in saving money in a bank account right now. For him, the combination of low interest rates and deflation means that the money you keep in a savings account is depreciating in value. That is why he sees good opportunities in gold, silver and Bitcoin.

On August 23, he tweeted, “Bitcoin is on the rise. Gold is stagnating. Silver is 50% below its peak. The US dollar is falling. Silver is the best, lowest-risk, high-potential investment. Bitcoin has the greatest potential. With the US dollar falling, Bitcoin and silver are the best investments. “









He says that the past two years have changed our lives dramatically and that it is important to learn to create wealth and not rely on the government when things get difficult. He has always advocated finding ways (e.g. entrepreneurship) to become financially independent. Kiyosaki encourages everyone to think outside of the system – and believes that cryptocurrencies are one way to do it.

Do your own research

Whatever you think of Kiyosaki’s views, before you rush to open an account with a cryptocurrency exchange, he has one more piece of valuable advice: do your own research. who invests in the investment you are interested in and asks him questions, ”he says in the book“ Decrypting Crypto ”.

Cryptocurrencies may be a good hedge against inflation, but prices can also fluctuate a lot. It is true that we do not yet know what the economic impact of the pandemic and associated government spending will be. But we also don’t know how the cryptocurrency industry will develop.

As with any investment, you should be aware of the risks and weigh up whether an investment in cryptocurrencies is right for you.

