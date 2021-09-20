Monday, September 20, 2021
HomeNewsWho pulled the plug at Britney Spears?
News

Who pulled the plug at Britney Spears?

By Arjun Sethi
0
59




Berlin Ms. Rützel, who annoyed you this week?

Nicki Minaj. The rapper tweeted a warning about the corona vaccination: she had a cousin in Trinidad and who in turn had a friend who had become impotent as a result of his vaccination. On top of that, his testicles were swollen, whereupon his fiancée immediately canceled the wedding. To me, all things considered, that sounds rather moderately plausible, but the case immediately caused the highest political waves: A spokeswoman for the White House offered Minaj to speak to a government health expert to discuss her uncertainties. The Minister of Health of Trinidad and Tobago also spoke up angrily: he was not aware of any such case, and time was wasted unnecessarily in the search for the person affected by the testicular dilemma. I know about wasting time, of course, and so I’ve spent a good while listening to lay preachers on Telegram trying to pronounce the name “Nicki Minaj” in their voice messages to their fans. You also have to see the little beauties in the big mess.




Get unlimited access to all B + articles in the Berliner Zeitung including audio.

1 month free.

Then € 9.99 in a monthly subscription.

Can be canceled at any time during the test period.

Try 1 month for free


Previous articleActresses are less likely to be judged on their characters
Next articleSerious allegation: “Will Smith destroyed my career”
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv