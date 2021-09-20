Who pulled the plug at Britney Spears?

Berlin – Ms. Rützel, who annoyed you this week?

Nicki Minaj. The rapper tweeted a warning about the corona vaccination: she had a cousin in Trinidad and who in turn had a friend who had become impotent as a result of his vaccination. On top of that, his testicles were swollen, whereupon his fiancée immediately canceled the wedding. To me, all things considered, that sounds rather moderately plausible, but the case immediately caused the highest political waves: A spokeswoman for the White House offered Minaj to speak to a government health expert to discuss her uncertainties. The Minister of Health of Trinidad and Tobago also spoke up angrily: he was not aware of any such case, and time was wasted unnecessarily in the search for the person affected by the testicular dilemma. I know about wasting time, of course, and so I’ve spent a good while listening to lay preachers on Telegram trying to pronounce the name “Nicki Minaj” in their voice messages to their fans. You also have to see the little beauties in the big mess.







