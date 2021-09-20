“Waiting for the Barbarians” with Johnny Depp and Robert Pattinson

By Jörg Taszman

In “Waiting for the Barbarians” Johnny Depp plays a ruthless military man. (Constantin Film (Universal Pictures))

Ciro Guerra’s film adaptation of JM Coetzee’s novel “Waiting for the Barbarians” captivates with a first-class cast and opulent images. Nevertheless, it is only partially convincing: the criticism of colonialism and racism is too bold.

Why is?

It is a visually stunning film adaptation of the novel “Waiting for the barbarians” by the South African Nobel Prize winner JM Coetzee. It’s about a fictional North African country that was occupied by an unspecified “Empire” and has set up outposts everywhere against the so-called “barbarians”.

A magistrate played by Mark Rylance has made himself comfortable in one of these forts. He is interested in art, well-read, even has a little command of the language of the “barbarians” and rules according to the laissez-faire principle. Until one day a brutal secret policeman played by Johnny Depp is sent as a watchdog, who also uses torture to extort confessions from captured “barbarians” that are supposed to legitimize an extermination campaign.









What’s so special?

The first English-language film by the Colombian director Ciro Guerra (“The Shaman and the Snake”) deals with colonialism and racism. A subject that had more than just a timeless dimension when the novel was published in 1980. In addition to a first-class cast – as well as Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp and Robert Pattinson as brutal, cold-blooded soldiers – the camera work by old master Chris Menges (“Killing Fields”, “The Mission”) is particularly impressive. His opulent pictures are reminiscent of desert epics such as “Lawrence of Arabia” or “Sky over the Desert”.

Is the film recommended?

Especially in the second of four chapters – when the magistrate takes care of a young woman who has been tortured by the soldiers – Mark Rylance succeeds in giving his character a depth and empathy that captivates the film. Then the sensuality of the images also matches what is being told. Sometimes the metaphorical film, which is very reminiscent of Kafka and Beckett, is, however, an overly clear criticism of colonialism and racism, which is occasionally irritating.

“Waiting for the Barbarians”

Italy / USA 2019

Director: Ciro Guerra

With Johnny Depp, Robert Pattinson, Mark Rylance and others

DVD start at Constantin Film (Universal Pictures)