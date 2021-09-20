“Waiting for the Barbarians” in the stream: Johnny Depp plays an unscrupulous border guard – culture

A face cannot be seen behind the dark, round glasses, the headgear cannot really decide between a helmet and a hat, a strange black cloak hangs over the uniform: even if you can’t look him in the eye, the man can see , who gets out of the carriage, in his somewhat silly austerity, immediately after Johnny Depp.

But “Waiting for the Barbarians” is not one of those fantasy grotesques in which an extroverted dork celebrates his lust for exaggeration. This film is grotesque at times, and the location of Ciro Guerra’s literary film is actually based on the imagination.

But Depp hardly changes a face. He plays Colonel Joll, an unscrupulous military man who is supposed to defend the borders of an unspecified empire in a rather deserted desert town – against an alleged threat from nomadic tribes in the area.

The wrinkled worry lines on Mark Rylance’s forehead are the opposite of Depp’s angular, smooth chin. Rylance plays the nameless magistrate, a good-natured mayor who has never harmed a fly. And who is therefore shocked by the new interrogation methods with which Joll tortures the supposed barbarians. “Pain is truth, everything else can be doubted,” explains the colonel.





Nobel laureate JM Coetzee translated this sentence directly from his novel into the script that he wrote for director Guerra. “Waiting for the Barbarians” was published forty years ago and was then interpreted as a parable of apartheid South Africa, but later also proved to be open to all kinds of appropriations. Composer Philipp Glass, for example, knitted an opera from the material in 2005 and pointed out its parallels to the Iraq war.









The latest version is now a fairly delimited undertaking: a Colombian filmmaker adapts the novel by a South African writer, shoots in Italy and in the Atlas Mountains of Morocco, with US actors as colonialists and Mongolians as barbarians.

On the production side, “Waiting for the Barbarians” stands for a globalized film industry and in terms of content for the omnipresence and timelessness of colonialism, its global impact.

The adaptation of Coetzee’s novel is a logical development in the work of Ciro Guerra. “The Shaman and the Snake”, his international breakthrough, told in epic black and white pictures about a German anthropologist who wanted to study the indigenous peoples of the Amazon jungle at the beginning of the 20th century. With “Birds of Passage” followed a film about a more subtle Western influence in Latin America: the beginning of the Colombian drug trade in the 1970s.

After taking stock of colonial history and post-colonial continuity, Guerra is now treading allegorical ground with “Waiting for the Barbarians”, which premiered in Venice in 2019.

The dialogues are rather slow

At the same time, his new film lacks the intensity that was otherwise produced in the dramatization of concrete historical material. It is true that “Waiting for the Barbarians” also captivates in its western sequences with beguiling landscape shots.

But the dialogue scenes are rather sedate, the actors speaking in a room that seems rather hollow without any specific reference. Thus the abstraction, which aims at the universal of the narrated, withdraws a little life from the narrative.

Problems and merits of this film are close together. If the magistrate, in the novel also the first-person narrator, nurses a nomad woman who has been abused by the colonial barbarians to health, then she only played a role as a motor for the protagonist’s awakening awareness of injustice. On the other hand, it is impressive how Spielberg veteran Mark Rylance teases out the political core of the film: The good colonialist is gradually realizing that there can be no good colonialists.