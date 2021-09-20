Voluntary waiver: Emma Stone: Male co-stars lower their fees out of solidarity

Emma Stone sometimes earns as much as her male colleagues. They would voluntarily waive part of their fee – for the sake of justice.

Oscar winner Emma Stone (“La La Land”) complains in a newspaper interview about the unequal pay for women and men in Hollywood.

At the same time, she thanks for the solidarity of male co-stars: colleagues would have waived a higher salary in order to be on the same level as her, Stone tells in an interview with the US magazine “Out”. The men would have found this fair and right. Stone refers to “several” co-stars without naming them.

At best, women in Hollywood get 80 cents compared to a dollar for men, Stone says. It is hardly known in public that male actors selflessly forego money in order to obtain fair payment.









Stone was last seen with Ryan Gosling in the musical romance “La La Land”. Her new film “Battle of the Sexes” will hit German cinemas in November.

In the tennis drama she plays the athlete and women’s rights activist Billie Jean King, who was challenged in 1973 by Wimbledon champion Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell). The match, which King won in three sets, went down in sports history as the “Battle of the Sexes”.

Emma Stone in “Out”