Ubisoft goes binge: Driver’s live action series is coming!

Driver gets one Series adaptation. And before some people get confused: I don’t mean the film Drive with Ryan Gosling, which is currently celebrating its 10th anniversary, but it’s about the popular open world racing game series from Ubisoft, the first part of which was released for the Playstation 1 in 1999.





In the planned Live action series it is supposed to be about the undercover agent and ex-racing driver John Tanner, who repeatedly encounters a criminal syndicate that he absolutely wants to turn off. It has not yet been decided who will take on the role of John Tanner, the casting process has not yet started. The series is produced by Ubisoft even with Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik, and Genevieve Jones as executive producers.









It is not the first timethat a video game from Ubisoft to be filmed. In the last few years, the film adaptation of Assassin’s Creed didn’t go down too well in the cinema. Nevertheless one has currently several films and series in preparation, below Tom Clancy’s The Division, Beyond Good & Evil and again Assassin’s Creed.

There is for Driver No release date yet, but the series is supposed to be exclusive at the new one announced during E3 2021 Streaming platform Binge to be published. This should not before 2022 go to the start and become the home for all sorts of content related to video games.