TV presenter Jan Köppen revealed on VOX that he once kissed Katy Perry

TV presenter Jan Köppen revealed that he once kissed Katy Perry © picture alliance / dpa | Daniel Reinhardt

It’s hard to believe: In the VOX show “Die Hitwisser”, TV presenter Jan Köppen admits to snogging with Katy Perry. Laura Wontorra is speechless.

Cologne – Jan Köppen (37) probably not only made a colleague Laura Wontorra (31) speechless when he was in the VOX-Show “The Hitwisser” by the way a little secret about yourself and a world star Katy Perry (36) chatted. In the TV show that came on yesterday (December 1st) VOX was broadcast, the aim was for four teams with prominent participants to prove their musical knowledge. The “Ninja Warrior Germany “-Moderators Köppen and WontorraThis time, who received prominent candidates, sat chair to chair in a team.

Incidentally, the 37-year-old suddenly revealed that he had Katy Perry have kissed. Wontorra could hardly believe that her colleague was mentioning this information casually.









The gentleman Köppen Of course, he didn’t just leave such a message in the room and assured the situation that the musician was “a bit professional” and “incredibly cute”. It was the first live appearance on German television “Hot and Cold”-Stars and the singer were very nervous, said Jan. Da Katywho became the mother of a daughter that year, “I kissed a girl” should perform, continued the humorous Jan Köppen put on a wig and held out his kissable mouth to her. As professional as the 36-year-old is, she did not accept the offer, he said “Dance Dance Dance”-Moderator, but when parting made the beautiful Katy after him and demanded a kiss.

The kiss was great!

Still stunned about the smooching, wanted colleague Laurawho, with her husband, would like to have a whole soccer team as their offspring, of course know what probably interests everyone: What was it like kissing a world star, Jan? The kiss was great, the 37-year-old admitted. At the time, however, he had not yet been with his girlfriend. And also Katy Perry was probably still a long way from dealing with the actor Orlando Bloom (43) to be in a relationship.

who “The Hitwisser” Missed the whole show may be on TVNOW look up. In addition to the moderator team are also Tim Mälzer (49), Sasha (48), Verona Pooth (52) with her 17 year old offspring San Diego Pooth as well as the couple Stefanie Hertel (41) and Lanny Lenner (45) been seen.