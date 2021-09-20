Trailer whets the appetite for Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story

The West Side Story is one of the most famous musicals by Leonard Bernstein. It has already come to the cinema once and now there will soon be a remake of the legendary story by Steven Spielberg. After almost five years of production, the West Side Story will finally hit the big screen in December. A trailer sets the mood for the story.

Image source: YouTube

As with almost all films, there have been some shifts in the West Side Story by Steven Spielberg and 20th Century. This was not only due to the Covid pandemic, but also to the very long search for suitable actors and actresses and the right crew behind the scenes. Spielberg had been planning to bring the West Side Story to theaters again since 2016. But now the musical film as a new edition of the legendary flick from 1961 should finally show what it can do. An official trailer is already setting the mood for the premiere of the West Side Story on December 9th.

The West Side Story is based a bit on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, because it is also about a pair of lovers who in principle cannot find each other. Tony, played by Ansel Elgort, is in love with Maria, played by Rachel Zegler. But both belong to two rival gangs in the turbulent metropolis of New York. The year is 1957, society is divided. Maria and Tony want to overcome the barriers that prevent their love, no matter what the cost.









Viewers also see Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita, Mike Faist as Riff, David Alvarez al Bernardo and Brian D’Arcy, who plays a police officer. You can also see the Oscar-winning Rita Moreno as Valentina. Moreno is also one of the executive producers of the Spielberg film. Musically there will be some delicacies, because of course there is the well-known music of Leonard Bernstein.

Here is the trailer that really makes you want to see the West Side Story: