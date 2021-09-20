Tom Hanks’ Show for Joe Biden – From Ideal Son-in-Law to President’s Master of Ceremonies

– From the ideal son-in-law to the president’s master of ceremonies Tom Hanks used to keep his political beliefs to himself. But he had a clear opinion about Donald Trump. On Wednesday he will moderate the inauguration of Joe Biden. Susan Vahabzadeh

A staunch supporter of the Democratic Party: Tom Hanks. Photo: Etienne Laurent (EPA)

When Tom Hanks moderates Joe Biden’s virtual inauguration on Wednesday, it will be a moment for himself that he has longed for. Hanks, 64 years old and one of the greatest Hollywood stars, is close to the Democrats and has always campaigned for their candidates for many years. Beyond that, however, he used to keep his political convictions to himself. Donald Trump but compared Hanks to communist hunter Joe McCarthy even before Trump was elected in 2016.

Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, were among the first celebrities to join the spring Covid-19 fell ill, but survived it well. His first successes in the eighties brought Hanks an image as the ideal son-in-law – the 13-year-old in the body of an adult in “Big” and the policeman with a dog in “Scott & Huutsch” were somewhat naive, harmless characters. Nora Ephron’s “Sleepless in Seattle” and “E-Mail for You” made him a special kind of heartthrob in the nineties: He was never considered sexy, but he just seemed particularly kind-hearted. Also as the code expert Robert Langdon in “The Da Vinci Code” by Dan Brown, which he has played three times so far. Over the years, a special type of hero was added – Hanks plays men who live up to their responsibilities with calm and prudence. When he played “Sully” for Clint Eastwood in 2016, the pilot who saved his passengers by making an emergency landing on the Hudson, you could hardly have imagined the role to be different.









Got through Covid-19 well: Tom Hanks and his wife, the actress Rita Wilson. Photo: Mike Windle (Getty)

Hanks has often been compared to the legendary James Stewart. Nor was he famous for portraying charismatic villains, but he was great when he played particularly righteous citizens – the good American. For Hanks, that was in films he made with Steven Spielberg, starting with the World War II drama “Saving Private Ryan” (1998), most recently as Washington Post editor-in-chief Ben Bradlee – who published the Pentagon Papers and did Watergate coverage responsible – in «Die Verlegerin» (2017). Spielberg has repeatedly engaged Hanks, he is the perfect embodiment of his idealized image of America. In “Bridge of Spies – The Negotiator” Spielberg cast him as a lawyer defending the civil rights of an arrested Soviet spy during the Cold War, and had him say to a CIA agent who wants to circumvent these rights: “Which makes us both Americans ? Just one thing. One. Just one. The book with the rules. That’s what we call the Constitution, and our adherence to it makes us Americans. “

So much positive energy

Tom Hanks won two Oscars in a row for best leading actor for two very different roles – in the AIDS drama “Philadelphia” (1993) and as a somewhat retarded big boy in “Forrest Gump” (1994). So the suspicion is that he might be able to just pretend he’s a nice person. On the other hand, there are more stories on Twitter about encounters with the nice Tom Hanks than about any other Hollywood star, in the style of “when Tom Hanks changed my flat tire”.

So much positive energy is a good reason to hire him to host Joe Biden’s inauguration. Incidentally, with this choice, the Biden team might even make itself popular with the correspondents in the White House – in their press room there has always been a luxury coffee machine donated by Hanks since 2004. «Keep fighting for truth, justice and that Amercian Way », was in the cover letter of the last copy at the beginning of the Trump era, “above all for the truth.”

