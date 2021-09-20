Tom Hanks – opinion – SZ.de

When Tom Hanks moderates Joe Biden’s virtual inauguration next Wednesday, it will be a moment for himself that he has longed for. Hanks, 64 years old and one of Hollywood’s greatest stars, is close to the Democrats and has campaigned for their candidates for many years. Beyond that, however, he used to keep his political convictions to himself. But Donald Trump, who will no longer be president on Wednesday evening, compared him to the communist hunter Joe McCarthy, even before he was even elected in 2016.

Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, were among the first celebrities to contract Covid-19 in the spring, but survived it well. His first successes in the 1980s brought Hanks an image as the ideal son-in-law – the 13-year-old in the body of an adult in “Big” and the policeman with a dog in “Scott & Huutsch” were somewhat naive, harmless characters. Nora Ephron’s “Sleepless in Seattle” and “E-Mail für dich” made him a special kind of heartthrob in the nineties: He was never considered sexy, but he just seemed particularly kind-hearted. Also as the code expert Robert Langdon in Dan Brown’s “Da Vinci Code”, which he has played three times so far. Over the years, a special type of hero was added – Hanks plays men who live up to their responsibilities with calm and prudence. When he played “Sully” for Clint Eastwood in 2016, the pilot who saved his passengers by making an emergency landing on the Hudson, you could hardly have imagined the role to be different.









Hanks has often been compared to the legendary James Stewart. He wasn’t famous for portraying charismatic villains either, but he was great when he played particularly righteous citizens – the good American. For Hanks it was in films he made with Steven Spielberg, starting with the World War II drama “Saving Private Ryan” (1998), most recently as Washington Post-Editor-in-chief Ben Bradlee – that was the one who was responsible for the publication of the Pentagon papers and the Watergate reporting – in “Die Verlegerin” (2017). Spielberg has repeatedly engaged Hanks, he is the perfect embodiment of his idealized image of America. In “Bridge of Spies”, Spielberg cast him as a lawyer defending the civil rights of an arrested Soviet spy during the Cold War and had him say to a CIA agent who wants to circumvent these rights: “Which makes us both Americans “Just one thing. One. Just one. The book that says the rules. That’s what we call the Constitution, and our adherence to it makes us Americans.”

Tom Hanks won two Oscars for Best Actor in a row, for two very different roles – in the AIDS drama “Philadelphia” (1993) and as a somewhat retarded big boy in “Forrest Gump” (1994). So the suspicion is that he might be able to just pretend he’s a nice person. On the other hand, there are more stories on Twitter of encounters with the lovely Tom Hanks than any other Hollywood star, in the style of “when Tom Hanks changed my flat tire”.

So much positive energy is a good reason to hire him to host Joe Biden’s inauguration. Incidentally, with this choice, the Biden team might even make itself popular with the correspondents in the White House – in their press room there has always been a luxury coffee machine donated by Hanks since 2004. “Keep fighting for truth, justice and that Amercian Way“It was written in the cover letter of the last copy at the beginning of the Trump era,” above all for the truth. “