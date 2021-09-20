Tom Cruise moves the film set to a former military base

To this day, actor and producer Tom Cruise is said to have invested millions of US dollars on the set of “Mission: Impossible 7” in order to comply with hygiene rules – and thus ensure continuous production. It seems that not even the corona pandemic can stop its film launch.









To prevent the virus from spreading on set, Cruise commissioned a studio to be set up in a former military test station. According to media reports, it is said to be the “safest location in the world”. Production is to move from Leavesden (Hertfordshire, England) to the once top-secret Longcross base in Surrey (county in the south of England).

As alleged “insiders” report, Cruise is determined to shoot the film without further costly Corona interruptions. Just recently, the film star reprimanded employees for failing to adhere to the rules of distance. Cruise then threatened: “If I see you doing this again, you’ll be fucking gone.”

After the Corona rant on the set of “Mission: Impossible 7”, five crew members already resigned. Thereupon director Christopher McQuarrie thanks all actors and the crew, probably to smooth things over a little.

From the production it was said the days that Tom Cruise tied up with the actress Hayley Atwell. “Tom and Hayley got along well since day one. The lockdown and all the hurdles that came with it brought them closer together. ”Paparazzi spotted the two recently holding hands at a film screening in London.