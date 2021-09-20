Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson face ZDFneo A question of honor

In the Easter program, the ZDF offshoot ZDFneo will show the court film A Question of Honor this evening in prime time. Director Rob Reiner (Misery, Harry and Sally) directed the film after a true incident that occurred on an American base.

The film is based on the indictment of two naval officers who allegedly attacked and fatally injured a comrade. Junior Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee, played by Tom Cruise, is supposed to defend the two. He receives support from his colleague Joanne Galloway (Demi Moore). During the course of the trial, several people have their say, all of whom work in the military and hold different ranks there. Finally there is a verbal confrontation with Colonel Jessup (Jack Nicholson) in the hall. This could have given the order to eliminate the deceased officer.









Aaron Sorkin (The Art of Winning – Moneyball) wrote both the play of the same name, on which the film is based, and the script for the film. He made his debut in Hollywood and immediately showed his talent for polished dialogues. He has now won a number of awards. In addition to two Golden Globes for the scripts for Steve Jobs and The Social Network, he also won an Oscar for the latter. His political series The West Wing is also characterized by razor-sharp conversations, which earned him an Emmy. He is currently working on a television version of A Question of Honor.

Today on TV: A Matter of Honor (1992)

A Matter of Honor (1992) Channel: ZDFneo

ZDFneo Time: 8:15 pm

Are you looking at A Matter of Honor?