This is what brother Finneas says about her new hair color

Black hair with a neon green approach: that has been the iconic look of Billie Eilish for the past three years, but the young musician has recently switched to hydrogen blonde. She now fascinates fans from all over the world. In a spontaneous street interview with the US magazine “TMZ”, Billie Eilish’s older brother – Finneas O’Connell – revealed what he thought of the new hair color.









Editor’s recommendation

After Billie Eilish uploaded a first selfie of her new look on Instagram on March 17th, the 19-year-old broke a new platform record with a million likes in just six minutes. More than 22 million people now like the photo. And the six other selfies that Eilish has published since then also generate enthusiasm.

Finneas O’Connell explained the overwhelming reaction of the fans as follows: “I think hair is the easiest way to show that you are developing as a person. Whenever you change your own hairstyle, diet or whatever, you have the feeling of growing up a bit. ”When asked whether the new look heralds a new era, the musician replied:“ Yes, I think so. “

Editor’s recommendation

O’Connell, who co-wrote and produced most of the tracks on Billie Eilish’s debut album, also confirmed that it took a total of six sessions to achieve the hydrogen-blonde color in a healthy way. When asked whether he was currently working on a new album, he replied cautiously: “I can neither confirm nor deny it.”

Check out the street interview here: