These men look better today than they used to be

Celebrity men who look better today than they did when they were younger

09/20/2021 8:45 p.m.

“Men are like wines: Age makes the bad sour and improves the good”, the Roman politician Cicero († 43 BC) already knew. This has not changed about 2000 years later.

If you compare celebrities like Elyas M’Barek or David Beckham with their younger version, it becomes clear that these men definitely look more attractive today than they did at the beginning of their careers.

Elyas M’Barek

In 2006 Elyas M’Barek became known throughout Germany for his role in “Turkish for Beginners”. While the actor was still grinning into the camera as a cheeky milk boy, the 37-year-old is now considered one of the most sought-after men in Germany for a reason. Because of his incomparable smile and his charming manner, the Munich-born woman has the world of women at his feet. In addition, the “Nightlife” actor not only looks good, but also has something on his mind. There is currently no official woman at his side.

George Clooney

Germany has M’Barek, Hollywood has George Clooney. Around 30 years ago, nobody would have thought what kind of grenade the 58-year-old would develop into. Congratulations to lawyer Amal Clooney, who has been married to the actor since 2014. Most women would probably agree that when it came to men, they won the jackpot.









David Beckham

Not only do movie stars become more attractive with age, but footballers too. Victoria Beckham can also be happy about that, because her husband David Beckham, with whom she has been married since 1999, has made himself real over the years.

Early in his career he experimented with wild hairstyles, it seems like a footballer thing. Today he has found his style and it is not for nothing that he is a styling role model for many men.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is probably one of the most famous actors in the world. Stripes like the “Mission Impossible” series regularly fill the cinema halls, not least because women are dying to see the 57-year-old on the big screen. In the early 2000s, however, Katie Holmes’ ex wasn’t quite that hot.

Mats Hummels

It is no longer a secret that there are some cream slices in the Bundesliga. One of them is Mats Hummels, who became more and more attractive from season to season. The 2014 world champion has been married to presenter Cathy Hummels since 2015.

When Cathy met the footballer, he looked very different. The milk boy without a beard has turned into a pretty attractive kicker today.

Check out this post on Instagram A post shared by Mats Hummels (@ aussenrist15)