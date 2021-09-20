The upcoming Bitcoin upgrade is one for the ages, according to Crypto Exchange Kraken One

Crypto Kraken has stated that the upcoming Bitcoin (BTC) upgrade in November is an “update for the ages”.

In the latest Kraken Intelligence reportThe exchange says that Taproot – which consists of three Bitcoin Improvement Proposals (BIPs) – will revise several aspects of the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

“Taroot dramatically improves user privacy, network scalability, and all-BTC token interchangeability. Users benefit from lower transaction fees and the ability to conduct multiple signature (multiple signature) transactions and create complex smart contracts with the same efficiency, lower fees, and data protection than single signature transactions. “

Taproot is arguably the most significant Bitcoin upgrade to date and paves the way for massive innovation and acceptance. “

Kraken also goes into some details on how Taproot can improve privacy for Bitcoin users.

“Improved user privacy and transaction efficiency benefits in Taproot are two sides of the same coin. The upgrade means that the details of unexecuted spending conditions will not be disclosed to the user, resulting in improved privacy when making transactions on the network and loading lighter data on the blockchain. ”

Cryptocurrency exchange to say Few understand the potential impact of the Taproot upgrade and that it could pave the way for a new era for Bitcoin once it launches later this year.









“The upcoming Taproot upgrade is not only important for the technical changes, but also for the implementation process. Some believe that Taproot will lay the operational foundation for implementing Bitcoin protocol upgrades in the years to come. “

