The TV tips for tonight: Your TV program on Monday, September 20th, 2021

SERIES September 20, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Netzwelt has the best TV tips and streaming highlights for tonight for you. With our recommendations you can relax and enjoy your Monday evening.

“On thin ice” – 8:15 pm on ZDF



The social drama “On thin ice” is running on ZDF tonight, in which the cook Ira (Julia Koschitz) drives into a homeless person in a parking lot in front of her apartment. She drives the man, Konrad (Carlo Ljubek), to the hospital immediately. From there she takes him home out of pity, where Konrad is supposed to get back on his feet. Ira even accompanies him to the authorities and tries to help him wherever she can. But Konrad’s presence soon leads to some problems.

“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” – 8:15 p.m. on RTL



Today RTL shows you the big “Thank You Special” from the quiz show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” At the beginning of the show, the candidates do not know anything about their luck, because they were chosen by relatives or friends for the show, who want to say thank you in this way. The selected participants will have the chance to win up to 1 million euros today. As always, Günther Jauch is the quiz master.

“The Biggest Loser – Family Power Couples” – 8:15 pm on Sat.1



Today you can see the documentary soap “The Biggest Loser – Family Power Couples” on Sat.1, in which the remaining teams in Greece continue to compete against each other in a weight-loss competition. They fight for first place on the course, because the fastest team can secure a valuable bonus. At the end, the candidates are weighed and whoever has lost the least weight is sent home.

“Zervakis & Opdenhövel. Live” – ​​8:15 pm on ProSieben



Today you can experience “Zervakis & Opdenhövel. Live” on ProSieben. The moderator duo Linda Zervakis and Matthias Opdenhövel now invite you to their weekly infotainment program, which deals with the latest political and social issues and yet also has some entertainment to offer. To do this, they also invite guests who appear in the studio or who are switched on.









“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” – 8:15 pm on Kabel Eins



Tonight, Kabel Eins has the action film “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”, in which the search for the Holy Grail takes the adventurer Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) to his father Dr. Henry Jones (Sean Connery) performs. He himself had researched the legendary Grail, which promised eternal youth, and was captured by the Nazis in the process. When Indie can free him, a dangerous race with the Nazis begins.

“The Lions’ Den” – 8:15 pm at Vox



At Vox this evening, creative young entrepreneurs and start-ups will compete in “Die Höhle der Löwen” to present their ideas to successful founders. The candidates hope for support from the “lions”, who can decide after a presentation whether they want to invest their private assets in the presented product. This season, five of the jurors Judith Williams, Dagmar Wöhrl, Carsten Maschmeyer, Ralf Dümmel, Nico Rosberg, Dr. Georg Kofler and Nils Glagau.

“The Martian – Save Mark Watney” – 8:15 pm on Sky Cinema Thriller



The sci-fi film “The Martian – Save Mark Watney” is running tonight at Sky Cinema Thriller, which tells in a humorous way how NASA astronaut Mark Watney (Matt Damon) was the only one of his team after a sandstorm on Mars remains behind. With minimal equipment he has to survive on the planet and tries to make contact with earth. But it would take at least four years before someone could get him.

“Welcome to the Hartmanns” on Amazon Prime Video



Amazon Prime Video recently launched the dramedy “Welcome to the Hartmanns”. In the film, after a visit to the refugee home, the pensioner Angelika Hartmann (Senta Berger) decides to take in one of the refugees with herself and her husband Richard (Heiner Lauterbach). The action causes a lot of indignation in Richard. When asylum seeker Diallo (Eric Kabongo), daughter Sophie (Palina Rojinski), son Philipp (Florian David Fitz) and grandson Basti have to move in with them, the chaos becomes perfect.

