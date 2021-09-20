Monday, September 20, 2021
HomeNewsThe singer posts a new picture after the birth
News

The singer posts a new picture after the birth

By Arjun Sethi
0
60




Katy Perry gave birth to her daughter five days ago and it sparked a wave of enthusiasm. Now the 35-year-old has presented herself with a bare upper body for the first time on Instagram.

Photo series with 11 pictures

Her colleagues celebrated at the MTV Video Awards ceremony in New York – Lady Gaga did the Evening to the big “change your outfit” show. But while the stars had dressed up on location, new mom Katy Perry presented her very own version of her “red carpet” look.

Orlando Bloom’s fiancée did five days ago daughter Daisy Dove Bloom was born. Now, in her latest Instagram story, she shows the world a mirror selfie in which she is only wearing a nursing bra and posing in the bathroom. With the reference to “VMA” she shows that it should be a greeting to the stars at the MTV Awards.




Katy Perry: The new mom posted this mirror selfie during the MTV VMAs. (Source: Insta-Story / KatyPerry)Katy Perry: The new mom posted this mirror selfie during the MTV VMAs. (Source: Insta-Story / KatyPerry)

With a half-naked torso and panties, the singer stands in front of the bathroom mirror. With a wink, Perry marked the outfitters of her look. In addition, she writes under her picture which song she has linked: “Not the End of the World”. In the lyrics it says: “It’s not the end of the world / Throw yourself in your fancy clothes and your fears in the fire.”

After the birth of daughter Daisy, her new album “Smile” was released last week. Perry had already announced the joint baby luck with Orlando Bloom in March. At that time she had presented herself with a baby bump in her new music video for “Never Worn White”.


Previous articleChristian Bale is Dick Cheney: First trailer for “Vice”
Next articleNew thriller series with Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv