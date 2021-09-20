The singer posts a new picture after the birth

Katy Perry gave birth to her daughter five days ago and it sparked a wave of enthusiasm. Now the 35-year-old has presented herself with a bare upper body for the first time on Instagram.

Her colleagues celebrated at the MTV Video Awards ceremony in New York – Lady Gaga did the Evening to the big “change your outfit” show. But while the stars had dressed up on location, new mom Katy Perry presented her very own version of her “red carpet” look.

Orlando Bloom’s fiancée did five days ago daughter Daisy Dove Bloom was born. Now, in her latest Instagram story, she shows the world a mirror selfie in which she is only wearing a nursing bra and posing in the bathroom. With the reference to “VMA” she shows that it should be a greeting to the stars at the MTV Awards.









Katy Perry: The new mom posted this mirror selfie during the MTV VMAs. (Source: Insta-Story / KatyPerry)

With a half-naked torso and panties, the singer stands in front of the bathroom mirror. With a wink, Perry marked the outfitters of her look. In addition, she writes under her picture which song she has linked: “Not the End of the World”. In the lyrics it says: “It’s not the end of the world / Throw yourself in your fancy clothes and your fears in the fire.”

After the birth of daughter Daisy, her new album “Smile” was released last week. Perry had already announced the joint baby luck with Orlando Bloom in March. At that time she had presented herself with a baby bump in her new music video for “Never Worn White”.