The OneCoin story: a film about the Ignatova with Kate Winslet planned

Hollywood is also interested in the story of the alleged cryptocurrency OneCoin and the siblings Ruja Ignatova and Konstantin Ignatov. As is well known, the two spent their childhood and youth on Schramberger Marktstrasse. Now your story could be filmed. On board: Hollywood star Kate Winslet.

The online magazine Deadline, which by its own account stands for Hollywood Breaking News, reports on the film plans. The strip “Fake!” Is supposed to be about the billions of fraud with the crypto currency OneCoin. OneCoin was promoted as a cryptocurrency by Bulgaria-based offshore companies OneCoin Ltd and OneLife Network Ltd, both founded by Ruja Ignatova with Sebastian Greenwood. The program reportedly grossed many billions of dollars worldwide. Ignatova disappeared in 2017 at a time when a U.S. arrest warrant had been filed against her.

Glamorous: Dr. Ruja Ignatova at Wembley at a presentation on June 11, 2016. Screenshot from a video on YouTube.



The scandal surrounding the alleged cryptocurrency she invented, OneCoin, is preoccupying financial and at least 20 law enforcement agencies around the world. In China, Vietnam, Thailand, East Africa, South America, Scandinavia, Great Britain, everywhere is investigated. In the United States, a New York court has already tried lawyer Mark Scott for money laundering.

But Ignatova cannot be found. Ruja Ignatova went to school in Schramberg. With her brother Konstantin (“Konsti Keks”) and her parents Plamen and Veska, she lived in modest circumstances on Marktstrasse. Today she could be the greatest con artist of all time.

A material that is apparently suitable for a Hollywood flick. According to Deadline magazine, director, producer and screenwriter Scott Z. Burns will be involved in “Fake!”, Which received rave reviews in 2019 for his political drama “The Report”. And on board is the Oscar winner Winslet, who is also listed as a co-producer.

Fake! is based on a book by Jen McAdam based on her involvement in the OneCoin pyramid scheme, according to the magazine. McAdam is to produce the film as executive producer. McAdam was a victim of OneCoin’s so-called Ponzi program and founded a self-help group for those affected. McAdam and her friends and family invested and lost nearly $ 300,000.









Winslet then probably plays the role of Ignatova. Grew up in Schramberg, but apparently she didn’t want to live her life so simply. She was a high-flyer in school, skipped a class in elementary school and later in grammar school, although she initially did not speak a word of German when she came to Schramberg from Bulgaria as a child.

One of her teachers in Schramberg says that in fifth grade she discussed a children’s poem with the children and gave her homework to learn the first verse by the next lesson. “The next day, Ruja recited the whole poem – all thirteen stanzas.”

After graduating from high school in 1999, Ruja studied law in Konstanz with a scholarship from the Konrad Adenauer Foundation. Her German teacher from the advanced course in high school had given her a letter of recommendation, for which she thanked her politely. “It brought me luck because I was invited to the selection conference, and it went very well.” In Konstanz, Ruja is doing her doctorate on a paragraph from European law. At the Fernuni Hagen she obtained a degree in economics and a Masters in law from the University of Oxford.

In the US, the first OneCoin professor, attorney Mark Scott, is convicted. Konstantin Ignatov and Sebastian Greenwood are in jail waiting for their criminal trials.

Ruja Ignatova invented the crypto currency OneCoin together with Greenwood. Worldwide, the two of them sold educational packages with a large number of others in a kind of pyramid scheme, which allegedly could get you very rich very quickly. The OneCoin inventors have probably collected $ 15 billion worldwide.

Now it reappeared – but only virtually: the international team of reporters ICIJ has evaluated documents from the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCen for short. Hundreds of names of business people, politicians and high officials appear in it who are said to be involved in money laundering transactions.

As in all cases, the ICIJ colleagues tried to contact Ignatova and asked her for a statement. In vain: “Ignatova did not respond to ICIJ’s request for comment.”

