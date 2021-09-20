The Jinx: Robert Durst found guilty

Robert Durst is guilty. This is how the jury decided in Los Angeles, more than 20 years after the murder of Susan Berman. Now the notorious millionaire, known from the HBO documentary series The Jinx, awaits behind bars for up to 25 years.

In 2015, the six-part HBO documentary “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst” (in German: “The Bad Luck: The Life and Death of Robert Durst“) For a broad interest in the murder case of the journalist Susan Berman, who died in the year 2000 in Benedict Canyon, California. Last Friday, September 17th, the perpetrator Durst was finally convicted. The Los Angeles jury ruled first-degree murder.

Robert Durst, a 78-year-old millionaire who came to his estate as a real estate heir, was not in the courtroom even when the verdict was pronounced. He was in quarantine because of a possible corona disease. He is now expected to be behind bars for up to 25 years, with the exact sentence being determined by the LA Superior Court on October 18th. The decision is made by Judge Mark Windham.

George Gascon, Attorney General, who led the case against Durst, commented on the verdict: “The jury’s decision shows how our legal system can work to hold people accountable regardless of their wealth or status in life. I want to commend our prosecutors and investigators for their hard work to ultimately bring justice to those who waited more than 20 years.“









After reading out the final statements a week ago, the jury only needed seven hours of consultation time to come to a unanimous agreement. Durst last appeared in court three weeks ago. In the course of the hearing fell loud Deadline on the fact that he repeatedly revoked his own statements from the past. He admitted that he wrote the letter that allowed the police to find the victim’s body in the first place. Although he continues to claim that he did not kill Berman but found Berman already dead.

Now, Durst is a convicted murderer who will spend the rest of his life in prison. The fact that the case was pursued again at all is directly related to the Peabody and Emmy award-winning HBO series mentioned at the beginning. At that time, Durst was interviewed about the criminal case and said with a sharp microphone when he apologized briefly to the toilet: “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.“

A confession captured under dubious circumstances. But at least it triggered a new investigation by the authorities, which was now able to close the case cleanly. Durst was arrested shortly after the broadcast of the series finale, which ended with this shock moment.

In 2010 there was already a cinematic revision called “All Beauty Must Die“With Ryan Gosling and Kirsten Dunst. However, this was about Durst’s alleged murder of his wife Kathie McCormack in the early eighties. This case remains unresolved to this day, but it was the trigger for thirst to be questioned about the HBO documentary. In 2003, Durst admitted in court that he had killed his neighbor, Morris Black, in alleged self-defense two years earlier.

The Bad Luck – The Life and Death of Robert Durst