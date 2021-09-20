“The Iceman Cometh” by Eugene O’Neill with Denzel Washington

Hickey will come. He doesn’t let his friends down. As a sales representative for tools, he traces his path as predictably as the sun and moon, and twice a year his star rises over the small world where the best customers are waiting for him. The regulars at Harry Hope’s pub in the godforsaken south of Manhattan pay Hickey nothing, but they take everything from him, all the maddened stories, every twist from his professional and married life, in which he often doesn’t get off well and still cuts the very best figure, because he dares to tell it all. Like the story of the ice cream man, which he may have just made up so that you can laugh at him when he poses as a cuckold.

The widowers and bachelors that Hickey keeps free with such jokes also have a lot to tell, but they can’t get around like him because they’ve been sitting at Harry’s counter day and night since their civil careers got out of step. They would like to resume their careers soon, want to build on their youthful triumphs in university, in politics, in the police or in the war. Before that, they just have to drink a little courage, and Hickey’s inspiring anecdotes are just in time for them. Again every six months.

Eugene O’Neill said he did not need a plot of his five-hour drama “The Iceman Cometh”, which premiered in 1946, was still four-hour drama “The Iceman Cometh” in the new Broadway production by George C. Wolfe. Everything is a ritual for the lost who, under the good eyes of the Irish, i.e. Catholic host, form a kind of monastic community. Hickey fulfills the function of a priest. During his visitations he gives the sense that the drunkards need to survive. One must distinguish the content of his glad tidings from their purpose.

The disciples have come to terms with a twofold truth

The disciples have come to terms with a twofold truth, the juxtaposition of lip service to American popular belief in the autocratic individual and the tacit acceptance of the unchangeable. With Hickey’s beer table fireworks, the appearance of another world breaks into the waiting room without a siding – but only in appearance. As the drinking brothers adjust their existence to the event of his visit, the predictability of their remaining earth days becomes a source of consolation for them.

But when Hickey appears on the day the play describes, it is gradually becoming clear that everything is really different. The whiskey priest has turned into a revival preacher, grand inquisitor and confessor. Instead of the very latest adventures from the traveling salesman’s treasure trove, he brings with him a method for evaluating stories.









He just wants to pour pure wine and let it circle: Harry’s permanent guests should admit to themselves and each other that the world is not waiting for their return. Hickey introduces what the Egyptologist Jan Assmann brought to the concept of the Mosaic distinction: the absolute separation between lies and truth, illusions of self-love and disillusioning reality.