The greatest waste of the DCEU

The so-called DCEU is a wonderful accident. MCU boss Kevin Feige may at some point use it as a negative example in a manual for the establishment of film universes. In no other film cycle has so much money, talent, charisma and creativity been burned. The most painful waste is Ben Affleck as Batman. His most important appearance in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice runs today on ProSieben at 8:15 p.m.

Batman v Superman: How Warner and DC Ben Afflecks messed up Batman

The old DCEU, as I understand it, existed from 2013 to 2017. With Zack Snyder as the new conductor, it tried to create the gloomy, realistic To continue the Nolan The Dark Knight era, just with a little more confetti and closeness to the DC comics, which the hardcore fans loved. This DCEU gave us rough, huge blockbusters (Batman v Superman, Man of Steel), hideous Frankenstein films (Justice League, Suicide Squad) and the incomplete Batfleck.

The chaotic, poorly managed universe left many characters behind: Jared Leto may have plunged into an identity crisis because of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker success, while Henry Cavill has still not given up his second solo film. The poor thing is somehow in the air, nobody really knows how it will go on with him.

Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – Trailer 2 (German) HD

But while Henry Cavill was allowed to start the franchise, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and Harley Quinn excelled after ensemble appearances in their individual films, Ben Affleck never got beyond the role of a bigger sidekick. Even in the solo film by The Flash, for which DC brings Affleck back from his retirement, he has to share the stage with at least one other Batman, Michael Keaton’s.

And anyway:

How did it come about that Ezra Miller’s The Flash got a solo film – and Ben Affleck didn’t?

There are various reasons. The unconventional organization of the universe is to blame that Ben Affleck did not start with a solo film right away. The expensive rolling course of the universe later forced the reorientation to a different actor and the reboot, which at the time relieved everyone involved. Afflecks, to put it nicely, unsatisfactory Batman biography is also related to factors that Warner and DC had no control over.









The big Batfleck project, which Affleck was also supposed to direct, became a tough, arduous undertaking. Affleck has been struggling with alcohol problems for years, he is currently doing well, he spends the Corona period at the side of his new love Ana de Armas. For a long time, however, he apparently lacked the strength for further Batman appearances. Affleck lost, he explains, the passion for his figure and handed the scepter over to his younger successor.

After Batman v Superman: What remains of Ben Affleck in the DCEU? What made him

It speaks for Affleck that he leaves a lasting impression even as a marginalized performer. being prompt entry into Batman v Superman went along with the most intense minutes of the old era. A bitter, just entrepreneurial spirit grows here in Affleck’s Bruce Wayne, a wild mixture of Elon Musk and some extreme athlete.

© Warner Ben Affleck in Dawn of Justice

As an earthly he rebels against the overpowering, godlike extraterrestrial. He fights for the little people and against the inner emptiness of a super rich orphan. Affleck paired his sometimes flashing awkwardness with aggressive self-confidence and physical force and strength.

Directing honors are all well and good, but the real acid test for a complete male star in Hollywood is the embodiment of Batman. The Abraham Lincoln and Vincent van Goghs are welcome to continue to be played by the Daniel Day-Lewises of this world. In athletics, Batman would be the decathlon (and Abraham Lincoln maybe the high jump).

With Ben Affleck we could see how an actor grows into this demanding role. I have already described this in more detail in another Ben Affleck text.

A real Batman degree is still possible for Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck also confirmed the formula like hardly any other actor before him: the greater the excitement, the better the casting. As a result, new Batman Robert Pattinson is in the good midfield. Speaking of Robert Pattinson: His delightful engagement as Batman of the future apparently seals Affleck’s end in the DCEU. Warner won’t be able to afford two Batmen at the same time.

Just take a look. Affleck still has two Bruce Wayne appearances ahead of him, in the aforementioned The Flash and of course in the rolled out Zack Snyder’s Justice League. In both films he could recall his worth for the role and get in the mood for Batman again. Maybe in 10 years or so we will see his true graduation as Old Batman. The new, flexible DCEU is good for stunts of this type.

Would you like to see Ben Affleck in a big Batmen movie?