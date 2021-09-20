“The Crown” wins Emmy for best drama series

Emmys 2021
The British historical series “The Crown” won the Emmy Award for best drama series of the year on Sunday evening (local time). After four seasons, it is the first award in the king category of the most important television award in the world.
The series, which runs on streaming provider Netflix, is about the life of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain and Olivia Colman had previously received the best drama actress award for this role.
Josh O’Connor also received the award for best male leading actor in a drama series for his impersonation of Prince Charles. “The Crown” also won awards for best female supporting role, best director and best screenplay on Sunday evening. (sda / dpa)
The Emmy goes to …
- Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
- Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
- Best Supporting Actress in a Mini-Series or Film: Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”
- Best Supporting Actor in a Mini-Series or Film: Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”
- Best script for a drama series: “The Crown” (Peter Morgan, episode: «War»)
- Best Director for a Drama Series: “The Crown” (Jessica Hobbs, episode: “War”)
- Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
- Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”
- Best script for a variety series: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
- Best Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
- Best script for a comedy series: “Hacks” (Episode: “There Is No Line”)
- Best Director in a Comedy Series: “Hacks” (Lucia Aniello, episode: «There Is No Line»)
- Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, «Hacks»
- Best Actor: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
- Best competition: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- Best director for a mini-series or film: “The Queens Gambit” (Scott Frank)
- Best script for a mini series or film: “I May Destroy You” (Michaela Coel)
- Best Actress in a Mini-Series or Film: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”
- Best Actor in a Mini-Series or Movie: Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
- Best Actress in a Drama Series: Olivia Coleman, “The Crown”
- Best Actor in a Drama Series: Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”
- Best Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso”
- Best Drama Series: “The Crown”
- Best mini series: “The Queen’s Gambit”
- Best live variety special: “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020”
- Best recorded variety special: “Hamilton”
