“The Crown” wins Emmy for best drama series

Emmys 2021 1/30 Emmys 2021 source: keystone / chris pizzello

September 20, 2021, 7:33 am September 20, 2021, 10:39

The British historical series “The Crown” won the Emmy Award for best drama series of the year on Sunday evening (local time). After four seasons, it is the first award in the king category of the most important television award in the world.

Queen actress Olivia Colman. Image: keystone

The series, which runs on streaming provider Netflix, is about the life of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain and Olivia Colman had previously received the best drama actress award for this role.

Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin as Prince Charles and Diana. Image: keystone

Josh O’Connor also received the award for best male leading actor in a drama series for his impersonation of Prince Charles. “The Crown” also won awards for best female supporting role, best director and best screenplay on Sunday evening. (sda / dpa)









The Emmy goes to …