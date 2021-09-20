“The Accountant 2” only prepares part 3 – News 2021

A few years ago, Ben Affleck appeared as the autistic accountant Christian Wolff in “The Accountant”. After the film has been quiet in the last few years, we are now getting very good news.

The action thriller “The Accountant” has a rather unusual story and an even more unusual main character. Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) is a tax consultant who was diagnosed with autism and an island talent in mathematics as a child. Wolff runs a small tax advisory office during the day and single-handedly kills criminals at night. In “The Accountant” Wolff gets caught up in an intrigue that could reveal his identity, because the authorities are hot on his heels.



Director Gavin O’Connor’s film was quite successful in 2016, but no sequel was announced. So far, at least not, because even if there is no official information yet, at least O’Connor himself revealed in an interview that Part 2 was a done deal. He is also planning a third film in the series and even has concrete ideas for the two sequels. Christian’s brother Braxton, played by “Punisher” actor Jon Bernthal, will play a much larger role in the second part. In the third part, the two brothers work together.



When exactly “The Accountant 2” will be released and whether it will be a movie or the sequel to a major streaming service is still unclear. However, since the deal has just been signed, the project is still at a very early stage and will probably be a few years away. Whether Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal will both be there in the sequel is to be hoped, but by no means certain.